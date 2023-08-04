The Brazos Valley Bombers are getting hot at the right time.

The Bombers have won five straight and have a chance to win their eighth Texas Collegiate League title when they host the Seguin River Monsters at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Edible Field.

The Bombers needed to win their last three regular-season games just to have a winning record in the second half of league play. Brazos Valley (28-20) then swept a best-of-3 opening series against the Baton Rouge Rougarou, grabbing a 5-4, 10-inning victory Tuesday followed by a 6-4 win Wednesday.

Things got better for the Bombers on Thursday when Seguin scored five runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 6-2 victory over Victoria in the series deciding game. Victoria had the best overall record in the wooden-bat league and was in position to host the championship game until falling to surprising Seguin (21-28), which went 14-12 in the second half. The River Monsters joined the five-team league last year, finishing in last place at 10-33.

The Bombers, who won their last TCL title in 2020, lost in the first round of the playoffs the last two seasons.

The Bombers eliminated Baton Rouge by scoring in their final at-bats of both first-round games.

The Bombers squandered a 3-0 lead in the opener as Baton Rouge’s Landry Wilkerson hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. The Bombers regrouped with Simon Larranga’s go-ahead two-run single in the 10th.

Christian Smith Johnson’s leadoff triple in the eighth of the second game led to three runs as the Bombers snapped a 3-3 tie. Cole Modgling’s infield hit scored Johnson, and Ben Columbus drove in two insurance runs with an opposite-field double.

“We knew once we got everybody back from the vacations along with [breaking in] a couple new guys we felt good about where we were going to be,” Brazos Valley coach James Dillard said.

Brazos Valley’s bullpen came through as Zach Williams (4-1) closed Tuesday’s game with two strong innings and Stephen Pena (1-1) did the same Wednesday.

“We had that stretch of six games in a row that you can’t always match your pitching up, but when we got our pitching lined up, we knew we could roll a little bit,” Dillard said.