Brazos Valley Bombers name Brock Moss new head coach

The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on Thursday that Brock Moss will be their head coach this season. Moss is the head coach at Coastal Alabama in Brewton, Alabama. He played for three seasons at Sterling, leading it to the NAIA World Series in 2013. He also has coached at Texas A&M International, Georgia Highlands and Andrew.
Moss replaces Bryan baseball coach James Dillard, who will be a pitching coach and associate head coach for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Baseball League this summer.
Brazos Valley will open the season June 1 at Victoria. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com online.