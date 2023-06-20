Brazos Valley Bomber shortstop Jordan Medellin put his head down and casually sauntered back toward first after a pitch from Seguin River Monster pitcher Zachary Longshore. A throw from Seguin catcher Jaden Caollura lazily floated toward first base, catching both first baseman Jake Dodge and Medellin off guard. A zipped throw to the field side of the base most likely would have gunned down the runner, ending the second inning, but sweaty palms and perspiration-soaked jerseys made doing anything in a hurry simply aspirational.

With a heat index above 100 degrees at first pitch Tuesday at Edible Field, the Bombers needed a wakeup call and leadoff hitter Hunter Autrey rose to the occasion in a 7-5 Brazos Valley comeback win.

“The first five innings we kind of slept walk through the game and we kind of woke up in the sixth, seventh and eighth - a different ball club,” Bomber head coach James Dillard said. “That’s what we told the guys afterwards, ‘Imagine if we played the whole game like the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. What would have happened?’”

The Sam Houston infielder sparked the Bomber offense with a 3 for 4 night including a pair of triples and a game-tying home run in the eighth. Autrey said he was hoping he could be the catalyst for the Bomber (10-7) comeback.

“That was my whole goal, man,” Autrey said. “I’m just trying to get on base and trying to win, man. That’s my whole goal is winning. I just want to win no matter where I'm at or where I’m playing. I’m just trying to get this team fired up to where we can win.”

Brazos Valley’s lackadaisical start began with its pitchers, who helped the Seguin offense with six walks issued and hit five batters.

Seguin (4-13) carried a 2-0 lead into the top of the fourth, which included a run scored on a wild pitch. Bomber reliever Mark Zapata issued a string of pitches that resulted in a double, a single, a hit batter, a walk and two more hit batters, consecutively. The River Monsters capitalized with another three runs from the meltdown, extending the lead to 5-0.

At this near midpoint of a long summer season, Dillard said his role can be more motivational speaker than summer league instructor.

“It’s 105 degrees for both teams,” Dillard said. “At some point you’ve got to challenge them and say, ‘Hey, you’re here for a reason. Let’s go.’ We challenged them from the sixth inning on and to their credit, they responded.”

The bottom of the fifth saw the River Monster’s mishaps begin and the Bomber offense come alive. An easy pop fly to left, dropping approximately three feet into foul territory, landed in the glove of Seguin's stationary Logan Stockton and fell out, giving Autrey new life. He took full advantage with a one-out triple to right, followed by a sacrifice fly from Baylor’s Casey Sunseri, making it 5-1.

In his next at bat in the seventh, Autrey gave an encore performance, drilling a triple into the corner in right scoring the Bombers’ second run. That was followed by a sacrifice fly from Conner Westenburg. With two outs in the inning, Cole Plowman crossed the plate on a throwing error to first by second baseman Garret Felix, cutting the River Monster lead to 5-4.

With an out in the eighth, Autrey took a one-out, 0-1 fastball over the soccer scoreboard in right field to tie the game at five. It competed Autrey’s first career two triple, one home run game, he acknowledged with a laugh.

“It was quite exciting, too. I liked it,” he said.

Fittingly, Westenburg plated the winning run from a throwing error to first on a dribbler back to River Monster pitcher Luke Greenlee in the eighth. The Bombers added insurance on a sacrifice fly to right by pinch hitter Ben Columbus that fell feet away from being the team's second home run of the inning.

Autrey capped off his offensive onslaught with a diving stab at first base to record the River Monster’s second out in the top of the ninth.

The improbable win paid bigger dividends, moving the Bombers in a tie for first place with the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

“The [Texas Collegiate League] this summer, everybody’s just jumbled in there," Dillard said. "Your top four teams are all within a game of each other. I think you’re going to see a lot of that all the first half and second half, teams just changing first place and second place.”