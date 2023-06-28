The Brazos Valley Bombers are set to play three road games in three days beginning against the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Bombers also will play the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7 p.m. Sunday in Youngsville, Louisiana, then head southwest to face the Seguin River Monsters in Seguin at 7 p.m. Monday before two off days.

Brazos Valley entered Thursday’s home game against the Rougarou leading the Texas Collegiate League standings at 14-8. The Victoria Generals were in second at 13-10 followed by the Rougarou (11-9), Cane Cuttes (10-11) and River Monsters (6-16).

Brazos Valley ended the first half of the season Tuesday night when its game against Acadiana was called due to darkness after four innings when half of the stadium lights failed to work at Edible Field.

The Bombers clinched a playoff spot with a 9-4 victory over the Cane Cutters on Monday at Edible Field. The victory also assured Brazos Valley the chance to host in the first round.