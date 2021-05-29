Brazos Valley Bombers grab first victory of season

AMARILLO — The Brazos Valley Bombers bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 6-1 victory over the Amarillo Sod Squad on Saturday night in Texas Collegiate League play at Hodgetown Stadium.

Six Bombers pitchers combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight with no walks. The Bombers had seven hits, two each by Shelby Becker and Mike Adair, and they also drew 11 walks, while Amarillo committed seven errors.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Isaac Crab allowed one hit in four innings, striking out two. Taylor Pendley, Mason Bryant, Grant Wood and John Cheatwood each threw a scoreless inning with Pendley getting the victory.

The Bombers scored two runs in the first inning by loading the bases on two walks and a hit batter that set up an RBI single by Adair. The second run scored on an error. The Bombers added three runs in the seventh to make it 5-0. The Bombers didn’t have a hit in the inning but took advantage of five walks and a hit batter.

The Bombers’ final run came in the ninth. Troy Viola hit a double, stole third and scored on an error. The Bombers will play the Victoria Generals on Tuesday and Wednesday in Victoria.