VICTORIA — The Brazos Valley Bombers fell behind in the fifth inning and couldn’t rally late, falling to the red-hot Victoria Generals 5-3 on Thursday in a battle for first place in the Texas Collegiate League.

Victoria (19-10) scored four runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead then answered Brazos Valley’s run in the top of the sixth with another run in the bottom of the sixth to end the scoring.

The victory put the Generals atop the TCL standings by one game over the Bombers (17-10). Going into Friday’s games, the Baton Rouge Rougarou were in third place at 12-14 followed by the Acadiana Cane Cutters (11-16) and Seguin River Monsters (9-18). Victoria also leads the second-half standings at 6-0 followed by Brazos Valley (3-2), Seguin (2-2), Baton Rouge (1-2) and Acadiana (1-5). The Bombers won the first half and earned a playoff spot and the right to host in the first round.

Jordan Medellin went 2 for 4 with a stolen base to lead the Bombers at the plate Thursday.

Trent Tompkins started on the mound for Brazos Valley and threw four shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Brody Wilson took the loss, giving up one run on two hits and two walks with a strikeout over 2/3 of an inning.

Victoria reliever Austin Dean earned the win, throwing three hitless innings with a strikeout and three walks.

Brazos Valley was scheduled to play two games at Baton Rouge on Friday and Saturday then return home to host Victoria at 7 p.m. Sunday at Edible Field. After an off day Monday, the Bombers will host the Rougarou on Tuesday and the Generals on Wednesday before returning to the road.