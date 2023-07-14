Baton Rouge’s William Tarpley (3-4) pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and one run, which was unearned. Tarpley truck out six and walked one. BV’s Trent Tompkins (1-1) pitched five innings, allowing three runs. The former Rudder pitcher walked two with no strikeouts.

Christian Smith Johnson had two hits for the Bombers (20-13, 6-5 second half) who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Austin O’Malley hit his first homer of the season for third-place Baton Rouge (15-18, 4-6). The Bombers, who won the first-half title, remained a game back of Victoria (22-12, 9-2) for the league lead. They played at Acadiana (12-19) on Friday night and will be back at Baton Rouge on Saturday.