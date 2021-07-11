Brazos Valley Bombers fall to Amarillo Sod Squad in series finale 4-2

AMARILLO – A trio of Amarillo relievers combined for five shutout innings as the Sod Squad grabbed a 4-2 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Sunday.

Amarillo’s Boris Pena had three hits, including an RBI single in the third that tied it at 2. The Sod Squad (12-16, 3-4 in the second half) scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to win back-to-back games and take the three-game series.

Dylan Rock, Shelby Becker and Ryan Snell each had two hits for the Bombers (14-15, 3-4) with Rock and Becker knocking in runs.

The Bombers return to Edible Field for a two-game series against Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.