Brazos Valley Bombers fall in season opener to Amarillo Sod Squad

AMARILLO — The Amarillo Sod Squad nipped the Brazos Valley Bombers 5-4 in a Texas Collegiate League season opener Friday night at Hodgetown Stadium.

The Sod Squad scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth without a hit. Cody Akers was hit by a pitch. He stole second, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.

Both teams had eight hits, but the Bombers made four errors — half of them helped the Sod Squad score two runs in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.

The Bombers, two-time defending TCL champions, tied the game with two runs in the third and one in the fourth as Ben Columbus had an RBI single, Troy Viola a sacrifice fly and Zane Schmidt walked with the bases loaded.

The Sod Squad went ahead 5-4 in the sixth, taking advantage of two wild pitches. The Bombers tied it in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by PJ Villarreal and Schmidt.

Shelby Becker added three hits for the Bombers, who struck out 14 times. Five Bomber pitchers struck out 11 and walked four.

The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.