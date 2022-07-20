Brazos Valley Bombers fall in back-and-forth, extra-innings clash with Victoria Generals

Riley Bender was stunned.

After rocketing a ball down the right-field line, Bender sprinted around first and second before sliding into third base but was tagged out to end the game as the Brazos Valley Bombers’ rally fizzled.

In a wild back-and-forth extra innings affair, the Bombers fell 7-6 to the visiting Victoria Generals on Wednesday night in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

Victoria’s Adam Becker led off the 10th inning with a two-run home run to give Victoria a 6-4 lead. The Generals tacked on one more run in the inning with a sacrifice fly.

Down to their last out, the Bombers got an RBI double from Brayden Evans to cut their deficit to two runs, then Bender drove in Evans before being called out while sliding into third on the play.

Throughout the night, the Bombers and Generals found all kinds of ways to score. Victoria had three home runs on the evening as Becker, Chase Sanguinetti and Cameron Nickens all went deep.

Blake Bean led the Generals at the plate as he went 2 for 3 and scored two runs. For the Bombers, Aggie Brandon Bishop went 1 for 2 with two walks and crossed home plate twice.

While the two teams combined for 12 runs across the 10 innings, the game started out as a pitchers’ duel between the two starters. Brazos Valley’s Ben Bosse lasted six innings, allowing just one run with six strikeouts, while Victoria’s Parker Bigham pitched three innings and only allowed one run.

After the starters went out, the Bombers took the lead thanks to a pair of run-producing groundouts from Mike Adair and Garrison Weiss. Three runs scored on their ground balls during the seventh inning to give Brazos Valley a 4-3 lead.

After Bosse’s final inning of work, Bryan native Trent Thompkins pitched the next three innings for the Bombers. He allowed one run in the top of the ninth on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch that tied the game at 4.

In the 10th inning, Brazos Valley turned the ball over to reliever Jacob Morin, who allowed the final three runs in his one inning of work.

With the win, the Generals (22-13-1) tied the Bombers (23-14) for first place overall in the TCL standings — they also hold the edge in percentage points.

Brazos Valley will hit the road for a game against the Seguin River Monsters (8-27) at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Seguin.