Tuesday’s Brazos Valley Bombers’ game was declared a no contest after half of the lights at Edible Field failed to turn on midway through the game. The Acadiana Cane Cutters were leading 5-2 after four innings when the game was called due to darkness.

Four consecutive walks in the top of the second issued by Texas A&M pitcher Brandon Arvidson pushed the Cane Cutter’s first run of the game across. RBI singles by Acadiana’s Jesse Ponce and Grant Comeux in the same frame gave the Cane Cutters all five of their runs.

Brazos Valley’s Conner Westinburg drove in a run with an RBI single in the bottom of the second and then drove in another run in the bottom of the fourth on a ground out to short.

Though the game was canceled, Brazos Valley ended the first half of its season Tuesday having earned a playoff berth with a 14-8 record. The Bombers sit first in the Texas Collegiate League as of Tuesday.

The top two teams in each half of the season earn a berth into the playoffs.

Head coach James Dillard said wrapping up a playoff spot in the first half allows him the coaching staff to give more opportunities to the entirety of their lineup.

“We’re going to have guys going on vacations and missing some game time, so any time you can clinch a spot early that helps,” Dillard said. “We can give more guys time off and get them fresh for the playoffs and get some more guys that maybe didn’t the the at-bats they wanted in the first half, get them at-bats in the second.”

The Baton Rouge Rougarou (11-9) have three games in hand over the Bombers and can end the first half in first place if they win their final three games, including a matchup against the Bombers at Edible Field on Thursday.

Dillard said the standard to achieve in the second half was set by Bombers’ squads of the past.

“We met with the guys today and as a team, you always want to catch Bombers’ team of the past,” he said. “We’ll see if we can hunt those records down and chase some more wins down."