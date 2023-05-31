Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Brazos Valley Bombers played a near-perfect home opener, especially on the mound, as they topped the Seguin River Monsters 5-0 in Texas Collegiate League action Wednesday night at Edible Field.

Five Bomber pitchers combined on a one-hitter as they struck out seven with only one walk.

Starting pitcher Wesley Wick allowed a single to Texas-San Antonio’s Preston Freeman in the second inning. On the next batter, Wick caught a soft liner and doubled up Freeman at first base to end the inning.

Brazos Valley’s pitchers faced the minimum through eight innings because of the double play in the second and another good defensive play in the sixth. Seguin’s Connor Kaiser, a freshman at Galveston College who played at College Station, walked but was picked off by Central Alabama right-hander Hagen Rose.

Former Rudder right-hander Trent Tompkins threw the ninth inning for the Bombers, but he did hit a batter with two outs, so the Bombers faced 28 batters, one over the minimum.

“We threw a lot of strikes,” Bombers coach James Dillard said. “We threw strikes. We got ahead in the count, and we played defense behind them.”

Those are things the Bombers didn’t do in the season opener at Seguin on Tuesday night as the River Monsters rallied for a 7-6 victory in 10 innings. They had only nine hits but drew five walks and took advantage of four Bombers errors.

Wick set the tone in the rematch with three stellar innings. The right-hander from La Grange struck out two and induced five ground-ball outs.

“It’s a good story because Wyatt and his family grew up Bombers fans,” Dillard said. “He grew up coming to Bombers games.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder threw 37 1/3 innings for the Whitecaps and could have taken the summer off, but he wanted to play for the Bombers and be part of the winning tradition, Dillard said.

“So that was neat for him to make his home debut,” Dillard said.

Doane right-hander Kaden Crawford, Rose, Nebraska left-hander Chandler Benson and Tompkins kept it going as they combined for eight more ground-ball outs. Benson was overpowering with a trio of strikeouts.

The Bombers got all the runs they needed in the first. Leadoff hitter Garrison Weiss and Casey Sunseri made it 1-0 with a double and single, respectively. The Bombers added two more runs in the inning on Simon Larranga’s groundout and Cole Plowman’s RBI single.

Weiss and Sunseri combined for eight of the Bombers’ 12 hits with each having four.

Weiss went 4 for 5, seeing only seven strikes over the five at-bats.

“I’m just seeing the ball well, looking to hit early in the count and not getting too behind and hunting the fastball,” Weiss said.

The former Brenham standout went 3 for 4 in Tuesday’s opener. He also had a solid sophomore season at Prairie View A&M, hitting .284 in 55 starts with 11 doubles, 22 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

“Those at-bats at Prairie View, my coaches’ approach, just sticking to that, hunting fastball early and staying on the inner part of the ball has really helped me success,” Weiss said.

Baylor’s Sunseri also went 4 for 5 as he teamed up with Weiss for back-to-back singles in the seventh to help the Bombers score their last two runs and finish strong after they came up empty in four of the five previous innings when they had runners in scoring position.

Sunseri was the defensive standout at third base with three assists, including one after he nabbed a smashed grounder, pivoted on his knee and threw out Gavin Millians at first base to lead off the fifth.

“Casey has been with me for three summers now,” Dillard said. “He followed me to Alaska last summer, and then he was a Bomber the summer before that.”

Dillard said the game was a like a homecoming for Sunseri, and it showed.

“He’s playing care free, just enjoying it,” Dillard said.

Dillard enjoyed his own bit of homecoming and shook a lot of hands before and after the game. He coached the Bombers from 2018-21, the last two seasons as head coach that included winning the franchise’s seventh TCL title in 2020. Dillard also coached the Bryan Vikings and is now the Palestine head coach after serving as pitching coach and assistant head coach for the Mat-Su Miners last summer in Alaska.

The Bombers will take off Thursday before hosting the Victoria Generals on Friday.