Brazos Valley Bomber fans got to hear the song "Walk this Way" by Aerosmith a lot during the fourth inning.

Four straight walks produced two of the five runs the Bombers scored in the fourth, and they used that big inning to power a 9-4 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Texas Collegiate League play Monday at Edible Field.

With the victory, the Bombers (14-8) guaranteed themselves a playoff spot and will be hosting in the first round. The Bombers took over first place in the TCL standings last week and have held on to the top spot since.

“It’s exciting,” Bombers head coach James Dillard said of securing a playoff spot. “You always want to clinch a playoff spot in the first half just because you know no matter what happens in the second half, you’ve got a playoff spot, so that was a good thing. And to these guys' credit, they’ve been performing night in and night out whether we’re home or away after long bus trips, so all the credit goes to those guys for their performance in the first half."

Already up 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Bombers started the inning with consecutive singles from shortstop Jordan Medellin and third baseman Robert Orpoeza.

With one out, Medellin scored when Casey Sunseri reached on a throwing error to first base. Cole Modgling then brought home Orpoeza and Sunseri with a two-run single to give the Bombers a 5-1 lead.

Then all the Bombers had to do was stand back and watch as Cane Cutters starting pitcher Trent Hillen walked Simon Larranga and Ben Columbus to load the bases. After the walk to Columbus, Hillen was pulled for Brayden Hodges, who also struggled with control issues and walked Hunter Autrey and Jacob Gurrero to bring in two runs for a 7-1 Bombers lead.

“That was very impressive just because we haven’t done that a lot lately,” Dillard said of the walks in the fourth. “Each guy has kind of been pushing and pressing at the bat, trying to get that big hit and be the guy, and tonight we showed a little bit more patience. We just waited for our pitch, and they didn’t give it to us, and to our credit, we were smart enough to lay off some of them.”

With such a large lead, the Bombers were able to try some different things out of the bullpen as new pitcher Dravin Barber from Houston made his first appearance for Brazos Valley to start the sixth inning. The Cougar lasted 2/3 of an inning with a hit-by-pitch, walk, strikeout then back-to-back walks to load the bases. He then threw two wild pitches that allowed two runs to score before striking out Jordan Thompson for the second out and an end to his night.

“We wanted to get him out there tonight, and we’ll run him back out there in a couple days and see hopefully the results are a little bit better,” Dillard said. “This is his first time, and when you’re in a new environment, sometimes you’re out of your comfort zone a little bit. We’ve seen him pitch on the side, and he’s really good.”

Hagen Rose relieved Barber and got the third out in the sixth. Rose gave up one run in the seventh but only after the Bombers added two of their own in the bottom of the sixth.

Brazos Valley used five pitchers starting with Nebraska’s Chandler Benson, who had three strikeouts while allowing one earned run over the first three innings. He turned the ball over to Texas A&M International’s Caleb Strmiska, who pitched two shutout innings.

Princeton’s Justin Kim threw the final two innings for Brazos Valley, striking out four of the seven batters he faced. The lone batter he allowed to reach was on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the ninth.

The Bombers will host the Cane Cutters (10-11) again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Edible Field.