Brazos Valley Bombers beat Victoria Generals 5-2
Brazos Valley Bombers beat Victoria Generals 5-2

VICTORIA — The Brazos Valley Bombers started its four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the Victoria Generals on Sunday.

Bobby Lada and Ryan Snell hit home runs and Grayson Tatrow and Troy Viola each scored in the second inning as the Bombers took an early 4-0 lead and held on to win.

The Bombers (8-10) will travel to face the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in a three-game series, starting Tuesday. First pitch for all three games is at 7:05 p.m.

