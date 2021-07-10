Brazos Valley Bombers beat Sod Squad 10-6

AMARILLO – The Brazos Valley Bombers had a 15-hit attack en route to a 10-6 victory over the Amarillo Sod Squad on Friday night in Texas Collegiate League action. Grayson Tatrow had a trio of hits for the Bombers, while Daniel Altman, Dylan Rock, Ryan Snell, Troy Viola and Trevor Davis each added two.
Amarillo (10-16, 1-4 second half) had a 6-5 lead after six innings, but the Bombers (14-3, 3-2) scored five runs in the last three innings. Amarillo evened the series with a 7-6 walk-off victory Saturday night.
