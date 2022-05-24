 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Valley Bombers announce signing of five players

The Brazos Valley Bombers have signed five more players to its 2022 roster, the Texas Collegiate League team announced Wednesday. The group includes Grayson sophomore shortstop Davis Powell, Cumberland junior utility player Tyner Hughes, Texas State freshman outfielder Kyle Atkinson, Weatherford sophomore outfielder Kameron Weil and Oklahoma sophomore catcher Kade Fletcher.

