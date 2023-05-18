The Brazos Valley Bombers announced the return of six pitchers for the upcoming season Thursday, including former Rudder pitcher Trent Thompkins and former College Station pitcher Austin Teel.

The group includes Wharton County right-handed pitcher Ryan Pehrson, who is committed to Northern Kentucky, along with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior lefty Dalton LeBlanc, Angelo State righty Hunter Mayo and Nebraska lefty Chandler Benson.

Thompkins is a senior righty at Lamar, while Teel is a junior lefty at Angelo State.

The Bombers will open the Texas Collegiate League season against the Seguin River Monsters at 7 p.m. May 31 at Edible Field.