Brazos Valley Bomber bullpen hands Acadiana 9-5 win

The second-place Acadiana Cane Cutters took advantage of the Brazos Valley Bombers' bullpen for a 9-5 Texas Collegiate League victory Monday night at Edible Field.

Cane Cutter center fielder Jacob Laprairie was 3 for 5 with two extra-base hits, two runs and an RBI. Catcher Ryan Sosa was 2 for 4, driving in three runs.

In the top of the sixth, an inning after the league-leading Bombers (20-10) went to the bullpen with a 5-2 lead, Acadiana (20-11) strung together three one-out base hits including a double by Laprairie. Second baseman River Orsak’s single drove in the frame's first run. Brazos Valley reliever Ross Fowler later in the inning issued two consecutive walks, pushing in the second of the three runs as the Cane Cutters took a 6-5 lead.

A one-out triple by Laprairie in the seventh set up an RBI groundout by Jarrett McDonald followed by an RBI single by Ryan Sosa. The Cane Cutters added more insurance in the ninth on a scamper home by Matt Abshire on a wild pitch.

Fowler (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings. He spelled starter Ben Bosse, who allowed the Cane Cutter’s first three runs on six hits.

The Bombers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a throwing error by Cane Cutter shortstop Paul Lee that allowed Jackson Cobb to score.

In the third, Brazos Valley regained the lead on a two-RBI single by first baseman Brayden Evans and a sacrifice fly by Cobb. One more run crossed home for the Bombers in the fifth on an RBI single by JC Barry.

The Bombers had 10 hits, but stranded eight runners and struck out 11 times. After Cane Cutter starter Blake McGhee walked two Bombers in the fourth, the bullpen completed the game without issuing another free pass. Reliever Jackson Sioson (1-2) picked up the win in two innings of work, allowing one run on two hits.

Evans paced the Bomber offense, going 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Bombers and Cane Cutters complete the two-game set at 7:05 Tuesday with a chance for Acadiana to regain the TCL lead with a win.