The Valley Track Team at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley has 11 competitors competing this weekend at the TAAF state meet in Corpus Christi.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the BV are trying to raise $8,000 to cover the trip’s expenses. Donations can be made at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU1NDgz

For more information or to become a volunteer coach, call 979-822-7516.