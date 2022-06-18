Bombers use five runs in middle innings to beat Baton Rouge Rougarou 7-2

Early miscues by the Brazos Valley Bombers became null when they scored five runs over the fourth and fifth innings for a 7-2 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou in Texas Collegiate League play Saturday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers (9-4) remained in second place behind the Acadiana Cane Cutters (10-4) in the TCL standings, while the Rougarou (5-9) remained in fourth.

Brazos Valley’s early 1-0 lead was spoiled when it left five runners on base while Baton Rouge scored two runs in the third to slip ahead. But the Bombers rebounded for a three-run fourth, scoring on a single, bunt and sacrifice fly to retake the lead for good.

“It’s definitely always a good feeling for an offense when they finally capitalize on runners in scoring position,” Bombers manager Brock Moss said. “That’s really been one of our Achilles heels. It’s held this team back from really scoring a whole bunch of runs every night, so it was nice to see us come through, especially after we had bases loaded in the first and didn’t come through.”

Leadoff hitter Cole Posey was hit by a pitch and Kade Fletcher slammed a double to center field in the third. Davis Powell earned his second RBI of the night on a single that brought in Posey to tie the game. Travis Chestnut then laid down a squeeze bunt to bring in Fletcher while also reaching base safely. Kyle Atkinson’s groundout to first advanced the runners, and Powell raced home on Shelby Becker’s sacrifice fly as the Bombers took a 4-2 lead.

“He’s one of those plug-and-play guys that when he’s in the lineup good things always tend to happen,” Moss said of Chestnut. “He’s an electric player. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, and there’s so many ways he can impact the game. To be able to lay down that safety squeeze to get us rolling, to get that momentum going, really helped our offense come alive.”

The Bombers kept up the momentum in the fifth and scored two runs on Fletcher’s infield single and a Baton Rouge error for a 6-2 lead. The Bombers added an insurance run in the eighth when Becker executed another squeeze bunt to bring in Atkinson, who had tripled to center.

“The guys did a great job there two innings in a row to make it happen,” Moss said. “Then [we] capitalized on some pressure we were putting on Baton Rouge.”

Aside from Brazos Valley’s eighth-inning run, relief pitchers from both teams controlled the game after the fifth. The Bombers’ Chandler Benson pitched three shutout innings of relief, allowing four hits. Christian Clark and Adam Byrd pitched one inning each, allowing one hit total. Starter Austin Teel struck out seven and allowed three hits in four innings.

“Defense was phenomenal,” Moss said, singling out Shelby Becker’s performance at first base. “... Obviously the bullpen was huge, throwing zeros after [the third].”

Grayson Gates pitched three innings of relief for the Rougarou, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two. Starter Cage Chaney pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing eight hits.

The Bombers scored a solo run in the second on Powell’s sacrifice fly, but Baton Rouge answered by scoring two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead. The Rougarou loaded the bases early in the frame on two walks and a single to left field. Landon LeBlanc’s bunt to Teel brought in Brock Slaton from third, and Teel’s throw to first base went errant and allowed Ethan Menard to score to take the lead.

NOTES — The teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Edible Field. ...The Bombers’ game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Thursday was canceled because of bad weather. ... Moss’ dad threw out the first pitch Saturday with Moss as the catcher. “He gave me about a 55 footer there, but luckily I was able to corral it,” Moss joked. “[It was a] special moment for my dad and myself. It’s the first time him and I have been on the field together in any capacity since I was probably 13. That was a pretty special moment.”

Bombers 7, Rougarou 2

Rougarou;002;000;000;—;2;8;1

Bombers;010;320;01x;—;7;10;1

W — Austin Teel. L — Cage Chaney.

Next: Rougarou at Bombers, 7:05 p.m. Sunday

