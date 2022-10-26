 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bombers to host annual BooFest on Sunday

The Brazos Valley Bombers will host its Halloween-themed BooFest from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edible Field. Admission is free, and children 12 and under will receive a free pass to Aggieland Safari. The event will feature activities for children including ring toss, bounce houses, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at different booths sponsored by local businesses.

