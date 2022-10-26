The Brazos Valley Bombers will host its Halloween-themed BooFest from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edible Field. Admission is free, and children 12 and under will receive a free pass to Aggieland Safari. The event will feature activities for children including ring toss, bounce houses, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at different booths sponsored by local businesses.
Bombers to host annual BooFest on Sunday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was …
EL PASO — The Texas Roadrunners completed a sweep of the El Paso Rhinos with a 5-3 victory on Sunday.