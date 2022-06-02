Bombers rally in eighth inning to beat Cane Cutters 6-4 in home opener

Brazos Valley’s quiet night at the plate enjoyed a wake-up call in the eighth inning as the Bombers came from behind to beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 6-4 in their home opener at Edible Field on Thursday night.

The Bombers tied the Texas Collegiate League game at 2 with a run in the sixth, and their bats revved up in the eighth after the Cane Cutters scored two runs in the top of the frame to take a 4-2 lead on an RBI double and sacrifice fly.

The Bombers loaded the bases on a walk, hit by pitch and a perfectly-placed bunt single by Travis Chestnut. Leadoff hitter Dillon Flores scored on a fielder’s choice, and Davis Powell raced home on an Acadiana error to tie the game at 4.

Kade Fletcher, who pinch hit for Mike Adair, slammed a one-out single to left field to give the Bombers the lead. Another walk loaded the bases, and Brayden Evans’ groundout to first brought in Brandon Bishop from third for a 6-4 lead as the dedicated crowd cheered.

Bombers reliever Colton Taylor secured the victory by inducing a line out, strikeout and groundout in the top of the ninth.

It’s the first win of the season for the Bombers, who opened on the road with a 10-8 loss to the Victoria Generals on Wednesday. The Bombers and Cane Cutters will continue their four-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Edible Field before traveling to Fabacher Field in Youngsville, Louisiana, to play on Saturday and Sunday, also at 7:05 p.m.

Acadiana scored two runs in the opening inning after Bombers starter Cinoon Bak hit Casey Hitigues and Kade DuPont with pitches. Bak walked the next batter to load the bases, and Hitigues and DuPont both scored on Matt Abshire’s groundout to shortstop.

The Bombers got on the scoreboard in the fourth on Adair’s single to center field that brought in Bishop.

The Bombers’ Kameron Weil went 1 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs. Chestnut went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Taylor pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out one. Bak pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out five. Gabe Craig and Christian Clark also pitched in relief for the Bombers, combining for 4 2/3 innings.

Bombers 6, Cane Cutters 4

Cane Cutters;200;000;020;—;4;3;1

Bombers;000;101;04x;—;6;6;3

Next: Cane Cutters at Bombers, Edible Field, 7 p.m. Friday

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.