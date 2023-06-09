SEGUIN – The Brazos Valley Bombers were the batting monsters, scoring at least three runs in four of five innings in pounding their way to a 15-4 victory over the San Marcos River Monsters on Thursday night in Texas Collegiate League action.

The Bombers had 16 hits as Cole Modgling had four, also driving in four. Adding two hits each were Ben Columbus, Jordan Medellin, Robert Orpoeza and Cole Plowman. Columbus drove in three runs, including a solo homer in the ninth, as BV (4-4) got back to .500. The Bombers are game back of Baton Rouge (5-3) and two back of Acadiana (6-2).

Last-place Seguin (2-6) scored two runs in the first, but the Bombers tied it with two in the fourth on a two-run homer by Plowman. They had three-run innings in the fifth and sixth to take an 8-2 lead. After not scoring in the seventh the Bombers added three runs in the eighth and four in the ninth when Modgling hit a three-run homer.

The Bombers return from a three-game road trip to play Acadiana on Friday at 7 p.m. at Edible Field.