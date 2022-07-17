 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bombers blanked by Rougarou in 6-0 loss

  0

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge Rougarou wasted little time at the plate as they scored four runs in the first inning and shut out the Brazos Valley Bombers the rest of the way as Baton Rouge defeated the Bombers 6-0 Sunday in Texas Collegiate League play.

The Rougarou got the better of Brazos Valley starting pitcher and College Station native Austin Teel as Teel pitched just 3.2 innings. In 3.2 innings of work, Teel gave up four hits, four walks, four earned runs and two unearned runs.

At the plate, the Bombers managed just five hits as a team. Baton Rouge was led by Samuel Plash. Plash was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

One of the lone bright spots for the Bombers was relief pitcher Ross Fowler. Fowler pitched 4.1 innings and held the Rougarou scoreless only allowing two hits and two walks.

Brazos Valley (22-12) will travel to face the Acadiana Cane Cutters (20-13) at 7:05 p.m. Monday in Youngsville, Louisiana.

