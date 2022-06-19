Bombers beat Rougarou with Hughes' two-run homer

Tyner Hughes hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Brazos Valley Bombers held on for a 2-0 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou in Texas Collegiate League play on Sunday night at Edible Field.

Brazos Valley's Kameron Weil reached on an error as the leadoff hitter and Hughes brought in the game-winning runs on his first homer of the season. Pitchers Hunter Mayo and Cinoon Bak combined for seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine. Price Siemering pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Brazos Valley (10-4) is now tied for first with the Acadiana Cane Cutters in the TCL standings. Baton Rouge stays in fourth with a 5-10 record. The Bombers will host the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.