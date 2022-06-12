 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bombers beat River Monsters 9-4

The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Seguin River Monster 9-4 on Friday night at Edible Field in Texas Collegiate League play.

The Bombers (5-3) got out to a fast start, scoring eight runs over the first four innings to take an impenetrable lead. Seguin scored four runs in the top of the fourth, but was shut out the rest of the night. The Bombers added an insurance run in the eighth. Shortstop Davis Powell led the Bombers at the plate, going 3 for 5.

The Bombers will be at the Victoria Generals on Sunday and will travel to face the River Monsters (3-6) again on Monday. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.

