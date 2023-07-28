Often in sports, achievements and adversities mirror life in molding character.

That’s certainly the case for the BCS Outlaws, a team of visually impaired men and women who play beep baseball. Players in the sport must be blindfolded while batting and fielding. The game features a ball slightly larger and softer than a softball, which transmits audible beeps to assist the batter and fielders.

The BCS Outlaws were founded in 2014 by Dewayne Sparks, who played 17 years for the Austin Blackhawks beep team, winning seven national titles. Christ United Methodist Church senior pastor Jerry House started assisting the team because his daughter, Hillary, lost much of her vision as a teenager. She’s legally blind because of retinitis pigmentosa, a rare degenerative eye disorder of the retina.

Hillary Oswald, who was married in 2017, was the team’s youngest player when she joined in 2015, but now she’s the oldest. Oswald has watched the team grow during eight trips to the National Beep Baseball Association World Series. What’s most rewarding for Oswald is getting to experience others enjoying the sport for the first time.

“Having them get out there and be confident in something that they can really do, not just transforming their athletic and physical abilities but also emotionally, mentally and everything like that, just getting to see people grow in building teamwork and things like that is really cool,” Oswald said.

This year’s team has been practicing since February and early last month had a scrimmage in Ennis as a dress rehearsal for the 2023 National Beep Baseball Association’s World Series, which starts this weekend in Norman, Oklahoma. However, the Outlaws opted to skip this year’s World Series due to two unexpected deaths in the players’ families within a week of each other after the scrimmage. One player lost their father and another their mother.

“It was just too much emotionally, especially with the mom,” Oswald said. “She had been very, very, very involved since the beginning when our team started.”

The Outlaws will return to the field at a fall tournament or possibly do something in town as they’ll point toward the 2024 World Series in St. Charles, Missouri. The team’s youngest player, 17-year-old Alex Quick, and Roy Hutchins were able to catch on with the Houston Hurricanes for this year’s World Series. Quick has been with the Outlaws for more than a year, becoming an ambassador for the team and the sport.

“99% of people don’t even know this game exists,” Quick said. “And it’s super entertaining and fun to watch.”

FUNDAMENTALS

The playing field in beep baseball has two cylinder-padded bases with speakers that are each 100 feet from home plate. After hitting the ball, batters run to whichever base is beeping. The batting team gets a point if the batter reaches the base before a fielder gets control of the ball to record an out. Each team has its own sighted pitcher and catcher. There are six defensive players with one sighted spotter. Teams defensively use a numbering system to identify where the ball is hit. Teams get three outs per inning, and games last six innings.

Quick is from Wylie and plans to attend Texas A&M. A year ago, he came to A&M for the Center on Disability and Development’s Project LEAP, which stands for Leadership, Employability and Advocacy Project. They select 30 youth from ages 14-22 from applicants across the state. The 10-day training program includes a tour of the State Capitol and meeting with state-level officials and a day of mock legislative sessions.

The Outlaws bonded with the group, showing them there are sports available despite their physical handicap.

“I played in it, and I was good at it, and they said, ‘Are you blind?’” Quick said. “And I happen to be blind, so I went out to one of their practices and I loved it.”

Quick is legally blind. He has no vision in the left eye, and the vision in his right eye is around 20/600.

“It’s enough that I can move around a little bit,” Quick said.

He quickly was hooked on the sport, but the dilemma was finding a team. Dallas-Fort Worth has a team, but it currently has suspended play.

“So there’s not really a good place for me to play out there, so the closest team is here,” Quick said. “Other than that, there’s a few Houston teams and one in Austin, so there’s not a lot of options.”

Quick said he had a blast at last year’s World Series in Beaumont as the Outlaws went 3-6 to finish 12th.

“I hit a few balls and got a few runs for the team,” Quick said. “It was super fun.”

Quick gladly makes three-hour treks to the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex for Saturday practices to hone his game.

“My swing is kind of inconsistent right now,” Quick said early last month. “But once I get that leveled out, I’ll be hitting some bangers. Right now, I’m kind of good in the outfield. I play rover and right field, so I get a lot of balls coming at me.”

The 5-foot-8, 145-pounder often runs through the base, treating it like the football blocking dummy it resembles as he tumbles to ground.

“I’ve got some wheels, though,” Quick said. “After all, my last name is Quick.”

Quick’s goal is to start his own beep baseball team sometime after college.

“I love the people I meet and the people I play with, although I’m really competitive,” Quick said. “I love getting the ball and getting outs. But I do love the people that I’m playing with, and I’ve met a lot of cool people.”

One of the Outlaws’ newcomers is 25-year-old William Hatcher, who is legally blind.

“[A team member] told me about it when I met her, and I had never played sports before,” Hatcher said.

His only experience with baseball was throwing one as a toddler.

“It’s kind of hard to enjoy or watch sports when you don’t know what’s going on,” Hatcher said. “But this evens the playing field and gives me opportunities that I never thought were possible.”

Hatcher attends Texas A&M-Commerce, part of A&M’s RELLIS Academic Alliances that hosts about 10 different A&M Universities in one location at Blinn College. A&M-Commerce offers three programs — computer science, cybersecurity and computer information systems, which is what Hatcher is part of.

Hatcher has been a fast learner on the baseball field.

“For me it’s batting, because I’m just surprised every time I hit the ball, and I stop my swing, and I should follow through on it with more power,” Hatcher said. “We were working on that earlier today with Coach Jerry.”

Making contact puts a smile on Hatcher’s face.

“I can hear the way that the ball hits the bat, and I can also feel it,” Hatcher said. “So I can tell if I hit the edge or if it hit the middle. It’s a little harder to tell if it hits the top or the bottom. And they’ll tell me how far the ball went. But sometimes it’s a crack, and you know that ball’s going far.”

A batted ball has to travel 40 feet to be considered in play, and if it goes 170 feet in the air, it’s a home run worth two points.

“One of the best bats you can make is just an arc that reaches the 40-foot line real nice and slow,” Hatcher said. “That gives you a lot of time to run while the other players on defense have to run up and get it. And by the time they’ve got it, you’re already at a base.”

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder looks imposing at the plate, jokingly saying he could line up at wide receiver in football, but he’s not the fastest runner.

“It’s hard to run blindfolded,” Hatcher said. “I’m a new player, so I’m still experiencing everything [for the first time], but everything in your body says don’t run full tilt, because you can’t see what’s in front of you. So you have to override that and say, ‘No, I’m going to run full tilt,’ because you know it’s safe. It’s just survival instincts.”

Maybe for that reason he likes defense.

“I enjoy going out and grabbing a ball,” Hatcher said. “What we do a lot of the times is when the zone is called by a spotter who is one of the two sighted people on the field, we either run over to that area or we just throw ourselves on the ground to try to get the ball. That’s just really fun. That’s a lot of action.”

The Outlaw players have a varying degree of experience in sports.

“We have some people who played high school football then they lost their vision,” Oswald said. “Or someone had an accident after they played high school baseball or track or whatever, so it’s definitely a spectrum. But there’s a few who never played anything.”

The sight of players also varies. Some are totally blind, while others can see to a degree.

“I’m legally blind, but I still have a good bit of useable vision,” Oswald said. “I can’t see at all in the dark or when it’s really bright, so it’s a lot of light sensitivity. My field is restricted, [but] in perfectly lighted conditions, I can see pretty well.”

Beep baseball was founded in 1975 and has changed its rules as the sport has grown. Batters get four strikes and one ball. Originally, it was five strikes and one ball with the bases at 90 feet.

“It just got too easy, so they made it a little more competitive,” Oswald said. “Now there’s even people proposing three strikes.”

Most players master hitting first.

“I would say the toughest thing is defense, just because it takes so long to learn,” Oswald said. “You really have to communicate. And hearing the ball, it just takes a while to get used to that.”

RECRUITING

A&M annually conducts a six-week program for 40 visually impaired young adults in the summer called the Work and College Opportunities (W.A.C.O.) project. The Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services, the Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living (BVCIL) and the Center on Disability and Development collaborate to provide a unique college and employment experience. It’s also a recruiting tool for the Outlaws.

“We’ll go out and do a demonstration for them,” Oswald said. “I’ll kind of throw the ball at them and see who seems to have some experience.”

That helped the team land a few of its current players.

“If we find out there’s a blind person around town, I’ll just give them a call,” Oswald said. “Or if somebody has a connection with somebody who we know is blind or visually impaired, I’ll just reach out to them, or one of our other people will reach out.”

Sparks, a native of Austin, moved to College Station in 2013.

“You can’t get it out of your system,” Sparks told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2014 while the Outlaws were in town for a tournament. “I retired a couple of times after we won our seventh championship. I thought we had our day in the sun, but you can’t get away from it. I wanted to promote the sport, so when I came to College Station, I thought it would be cool if we had a team there.”

NOTES — Oswald would have been only coaching had the Outlaws played in this year’s World Series, because she’s pregnant. Oswald, who has a master’s in counseling and an undergraduate degree in education, is Christ United Methodist Church’s director of Hope Ministries. ... A set of bases cost roughly $400. A beep baseball costs $35, and the Outlaws go through approximately 30 per season. The Outlaws raise money through sponsorships and fundraisers. ... The BVCIL and several members of the Bryan-College Station blind community helped fund the Outlaws’ start. ... Sparks retired after the 2015 season. ... The National Beep Baseball Association’s World Series in 2024 and ’25 will be hosted by MindsEye and Lighthouse for the Blind-St. Louis and held in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri. It will be the first time the event will be hosted by an organization and take place in a region not just a city. The NBBA has 29 current teams, according to its site. Texas has eight teams including the Abilene Texas Care Bears, Austin Blackhawks, Houston’s Bayou City Heat, Houston Hurricanes, Lonestar Roadrunners, San Antonio Jets, Tyler Tigers and the Outlaws. ... The first Beep World Series was in 1976 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The 1980 event was in Arlington. Houston hosted it in 1981, 1991, 2005 and 20008. Austin hosted it in 1988, 1993 and 1996. The only time it was held outside the U.S. was 2000 in Taiwan.