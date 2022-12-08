BCS Marathon set for Sunday in College Station

The annual BCS Marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the Wolf Pen Creek nearest the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. The marathon and half marathon will finish on the south side of the park near the entrance to the amphitheater.

Runners must pick up their race packets at the College Station City Hall from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. Runners must know their bib numbers and a picture ID or screenshot of the picture ID. Runners can have someone else pick up their packets, but packets will not be mailed and there is no morning pick up on race day.