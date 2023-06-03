Baton Rouge’s Will Safford belted a leadoff homer, and the hits kept coming for the Rougarou as they rolled to a 10-2 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday night at Edible Field.

Baton Rouge (3-1) pounded out a season-high 15 hits to remain in the Texas Collegiate League lead.

The Rougarou came in hitting only .177 but scored in six of the first seven innings in their first road game of the year, failing to get a hit in only the third inning. Banks Byers had four hits, while TJ Grines and Austin O’Malley each had three as the Rougarou came up two hits short of matching how many they had in their first three games combined.

Baton Rouge’s bottom of the lineup did the most damage as the Nos. 6 through 8 hitters were a combined 9 for 12 with three walks. No. 9 hitter Davis Meche couldn’t take advantage of his teammates. He batted with the bases loaded four straight times, going hitless with two strikeouts along with grounding into a double play. He flew out in his last at-bat to end 0 for 5. No. 5 hitter Eli David topped that futility by going 0 for 6, striking out four times.

The Bombers (2-2) answered Baton Rouge’s first homer of the season with two runs in the bottom of the first for a short-lived lead. Garrison Weiss hit a leadoff single. He was on the move when Casey Sunseri lined a shot to the outfield that center fielder Byers appeared to have a bead on for a running catch and possible double play, but Byers took a header as he neared the ball, which rolled to the fence for an RBI triple. Cole Plowman’s groundout then scored Sunseri.

Baton Rouge tied the score in the second when Meche grounded into a double play. The Rougarou scored three runs in the fourth for a 5-2 lead, a rally capped by Grimes’ two-run single. Grimes, who came into the game batting .400 to rank fourth in the TCL, went 3 for 6.

The Bombers remained aggressive despite trailing, but they ran into a trio of outs. Back-to-back singles to start the fourth was diffused as Jordan Medellin unsuccessfully tried to go from first to third. Christian Smith Johnson was thrown out trying to steal third in the seventh, and Medellin was thrown out at second trying to advance on a fly ball in the ninth.

Weiss, who led the TCL in hitting to start the night, went 1 for 3. He’s hitting .588 (10 of 17) for the season. Sunseri, who was second in the league, went 3 for 4 and moved into the lead at .647 (11 of 17). Medellin, who attends Baylor along with Sunseri, went 3 for 4.

The Bombers have a day off Sunday before ending their four-game home stand against the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Monday night.