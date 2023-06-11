Baton Rouge’s red-hot Joshua Shelly put the finishing touches on the Rougarou’s 9-5 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play on Sunday.

Shelly in the seventh inning had a two-out double to score Derrald Moore Jr., who had Baton Rouge’s second lead-off triple of the night. That made it 7-5 and in the ninth Shelly added more insurance with a two-out, two-run single. Shelly, who came into the game as the TCL’s third-leading hitter, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his eighth multi-hit game. The infielder from Coastal Alabama Community College was hitless in the season opener but is hitting .417, not missing a beat in the wooden-bat summer league after hitting .399 in his sophomore season in college with 13 doubles and seven homers.

The Bombers (5-5) were in position for a big comeback victory until Shelly’s two swings. BV fell behind 6-0, but scored three runs in the fifth thanks to shoddy Rougarou defense and back-to-back singles from Robert Orpoeza and Casey Sunseri. BV pulled within 6-5 on Christian Smith Johnson’s impressive two-run homer in the sixth. Johnson belted a high pitch over the 20-foot fence in left field for his first extra base hit of the season and the Bombers’ first home run at Edible Field this year.

Johnson’s blast came after the Bombers’ Simon Larranga lined a single into left field on the first pitch from reliever Hayden Oglesby who hadn’t allowed a run in 2 1/3 innings this season. The freshman right-hander from Southern Arkansas University rebounded to retire 12 straight batters for his first save. It also allowed the Rougarou (7-4) to remain a half game back of league-leading Acadiana (7-3).

It was Baton Rouge’s second impressive road victory over the Bombers this season. The Rougarou had 15 hits in a 10-2 victory on June 3. This time, they had 12 hits and stole six bases.

“We gotta figure out a way to beat those guys at some point,” Bombers coach James Dillard said. “Their speed played a big factor [in the game]. We didn’t come out locked in ready to go and it showed.”

Baton Rouge scored three runs in the first. TJ Grines and Moore executed a two-out double steal when the Bombers tried to throw out the trail runner who then moved to third when the return toss home was wild. Baton Rouge’s Jackson Walker walked to allow the Rougarou to repeat the double steal with a twist. Walker stopped about 20 feet short of second, apparently with the intent of getting in a rundown to allow Moore to score, but he easily came home because the throw was errant. Mozzell Little followed with an RBI single.

“If we take away that three-spot in the first inning, it’s a different ballgame,” Dillard said.

Baton Rouge added on to its lead as Will Safford led off the third with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sully Stringer. Little’s second RBI single of the day made it 5-0 and he got his third RBI on a groundout in the fifth inning.

The Bombers will be off Monday before playing at Seguin on Tuesday.