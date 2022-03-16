The Australian Babe Ruth League All-Star team that will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series will play in an invitational 12-and-under baseball tournament at Travis Field at Bryan Midtown Park on July 29-31. Teams interested in participating in the 12-team event can email scott@rcisportsmanagement.com or visit www.rcisportsmanagement.com.
Australian baseball team to compete at Midtown Park
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
