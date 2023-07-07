The American Quarter Horse Association’s 2023 Youth World Cup will end a two-week stay in Bryan-College Station with a final day of competition Saturday followed by an awards brunch on Sunday at the Brazos County Expo.

After seminars, demonstrations and clinics, a record-setting 22 countries competed for medals in cutting, reining, horsemanship, ranch riding, trail, hunt seat equitation, hunter under saddle and showmanship. Competition was arguably at the highest level in the event’s history but drew sparse crowds.

“It’s the best kept secret in the world,” AQHA professional horsewoman Nancy Cahill said.

The event was the brainchild of Australian Jack Cooper, who set in motion the first Youth World Cup in 1978 as host Australia competed against Canada and the United States. Three of the first five meets were in Australia.

“In the beginning nobody really knew what this was, and then the Texas Quarter Horse Association kind of took it over,” Cahill said.

The sixth Youth World Cup was held in Fort Worth in 1988, which coincided with Cahill becoming the United States’ coach.

“I was a board member of Texas Quarter Horse Association, and I had lots of kids riding with me, so it was kind of like, ‘Hey, you want do this?’” Cahill said.

The U.S. team has thrived under Cahill, who has been working with youth for 44 years at her training facilities in Madisonville. There were 44 applicants for this year’s 10-member team, which has competitors from eight states. Candidates had to complete a detailed application form, listing events they’ve competed in along with classes and seminars. They also had to list community service work, accomplishments in school, club memberships along with offices held. They also have to write an essay and submit a 3-minute video.

“They also have to have two letters of recommendation, one of them from somebody involved in the horse industry, so we kind of know what they did there, and then anybody else — church, school, teacher ... it doesn’t matter,” Cahill said.

The applicants academically ranked near the top of their classes, many of them valedictorians.

“You’ll get pages and pages, and some of these kids are only 16, and it’s like, ‘When do you sleep?’ because they are great horsemen on top of being great students,” Cahill said.

Cahill praises parents for paving the path the children chose.

“If you’re going to have a horse, it’s a privilege not a right to have this horse,” Cahill said. “And if you don’t take care of those grades, then you don’t have a horse.”

This year’s United States team includes College Station’s Lauren Pursley, who is on the equestrian team at Oklahoma State. Others include Liz Marmor of Devine and Jaymee Carruth of Enterprise, Mississippi, who both plan to attend Texas A&M and compete on the equestrian team. Pursley and the 17-year-old Liz Marmor were riders for the Youth World Cup, while the 16-year-old Carruth was one of five picked for leadership roles.

“They do everything but ride,” Cahill said. “If we go somewhere, they help the riders get ready. They take care of horses. They’re not the only ones. The riders have to take care of [the horses], too. But they switch out, and they truly work as a team.”

Each team could have a maximum of five riders with a few also carrying a reserve rider. Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the United States each added leadership members to the team.

The U.S. team was selected by Cahill and seven others connected with the AQHA from different geographic areas. Typically at least one person in the group is familiar with each applicant.

“A person in New York might know that kid and say, ‘This is a great kid, a great family, a great fit,’” Cahill said.

The videos make the job easier.

“I used to know everybody, but now I’m not so sure,” Cahill said. “These horses, some of them aren’t the most broken in the world, and I want to make sure you’re safe on that horse and that you can handle something that’s not perfect.”

Typically all of the coaches list at least five of the same applicants as their nominees to make the team.

“The cream just rises,” Cahill said.

That holds true for the event and the competitors.

There were eight teams in the 1988 Youth World Cup that was Cahill’s first as coach.

“Those kids in ’88, they went home and then they taught their kids,” Cahill said. “And those kids came back over. In the beginning you could tell the difference in the countries from how they dressed and how they rode. Now you really can’t tell the difference at all. They don’t speak during these things, so the judges don’t know where they’re from.”

Some of the international riders from this event have become $3 million-cutting horse trainers and reiners.

“And they’re still in the industry and they’re huge winners,” Cahill said. “And they started out as kids on this team.”

One thing has remained constant since Cooper’s daughter wanted to show a horse after they attended a quarter horse show in the mid-1970s in New Mexico that led to this Olympic-type event.

“The No. 1 reason is kids love horses,” Cahill said. “In every country in the world, they love ’em.”

It takes money to own a horse, but youth who own one typically have character “because a horse makes you take care of it,” Cahill said.

The youth showed their character when the 2020 event scheduled in The Netherlands was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

“So the kids being the brilliant kids they are said, ‘Well, let’s have a virtual World Cup,’” Cahill said. “‘We’ll just do it virtually, because we already have the awards and everything,’ so they organized it. One of our [kids] got a hold of several of the other country’s kids on Zoom and figured out how they were going to do it.”

Videos were sent to judges. The winners were announced via Facebook on the show “Keeping it Real” by Tim Kimura, a trail course designer, and Brad Jewett, a horse trainer. They launched the show during the pandemic for quarter horse fans, interviewing well-known people in the industry. The show remains a feature on Facebook.

The Youth World Cup, which had been held biennially since 1986, didn’t return last year because several of the countries were still in lockdown due to COVID-19. Canada is the probable destination in 2025 with the event returning to the Brazos County Expo in 2027 for the fourth time. The event is scheduled to take place every four years in Texas. The Brazos Expo was chosen because the event’s coordinator lives in College Station, and the facility itself along with being in a college community also were selling points.

“There’s much to do in this town, so the foreigners could have a really good time,” Cahill said.

The Youth World Cup allowed 19-year-olds to compete this year for the first time because of COVID-19. Pursley was among 17 taking advantage of that ruling.

“It’s a really big honor to be able to do this,” Pursley said, adding that she looked forward to meeting youth from the other countries and enjoyed the experience. “We have one thing in common, but we’re all from different backgrounds and different riding styles.”

Pursley helped at the 2018 event and took part in the 2020 virtual competition, but it paled to what she experienced this year.

“It’s been really cool to meet all these other kids,” she said.

NOTES — The event used more than 100 horses, which were donated. ... The teams were limited to five riders because of the number of horses. ... The event’s biggest snafu was replacing the band scheduled to perform at the kickoff dinner. The band was involved in an auto accident, but a substitute was found in less than 24 hours. ... Youth not riding their own horse adds to the uniqueness of the event, director and show manager Michelle Forness said. The Olympic-kind of feel on a smaller scale in allowing youth to represent their countries “is not anything we do at a normal horse show,” Forness said.

GALLERY: AQHA 2023 Youth World Cup - Trail Show

GALLERY: AQHA 2023 Youth World Cup - Reining