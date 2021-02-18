Local sports schedule continues to change including Aggie baseball team's season opener

The Texas A&M baseball and softball teams will open their seasons Saturday.

The Aggie baseball team will open with a doubleheader against Xavier at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blue Bell Park and conclude the three-game series at noon Sunday. The Aggies were supposed to open the season Friday.

The A&M softball team will play Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Diamond followed by a game against Colorado State at 5:30 p.m. The Aggies will play Colorado State at 12:30 p.m. Sunday followed by Texas Tech. A&M will conclude the A&M Invitational at 11:30 a.m. Monday against Central Arkansas. The Aggie softball team had to cancel last weekend’s Aggie Classic because of inclement weather and was forced to delay this week’s A&M Invitational by a day.

Saturday’s busy day on A&M’s campus will end with the Aggie men’s basketball team playing Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena. It will be A&M’s first game since Jan. 30. The Aggies had to postpone four games because of COVID-19 protocol and had to postpone this week’s midweek game against Alabama because of the winter storm.

The weather also has caused havoc with the high school basketball playoffs.

