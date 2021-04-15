Local gymnastic teams advance to state meet at Region II championships

The Rudder girls gymnastics won the Region II championship and the Ranger boys were second in the two-day meet that ended Wednesday at Rudder Gymnastics Gym.

The Rudder girls had 223.65 points to edge out Round Rock 222.75 and College Station 216.35. Round Rock won the boys division with 307.800 points followed by Rudder 296.70 and Kingwood 288.80. Those teams will advance to the state meet at Euless Trinity High School on April 27-28.

The Rudder girls were led by sophomore Macy Fletcher who was the all-around winner. Freshman Savannah Hall was third. Fletcher scored 74.8 points on all-around. She had 19.2 on the uneven bars, 18.95 in the floor, 18.9 on the balance beam and 18.75 on the vault. Hall had 73.9 points — 17.85 on the uneven bars, 18.8 on the floor, 18.75 on the balance beam and 18.5 on the vault. Rudder’s Mykah Duncan was in the Top 10 in balance beam with 18.98 points. Hunter NeSmith scored 18.65 on the vault and Abbey Ricks scored 18.75 points on both the vault and floor exercise.

The Rudder boys were led by senior Nicholas Rivera who placed second all-around. He won the parallel bars with 19.00 points. He scored 18.50 on the horizontal bar, 18.40 on the floor exercise, 18.10 on the vault, 18.00 on the still rings and 17.50 on the pommel horse.