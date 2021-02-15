 Skip to main content
Local girls basketball teams to be part of Thursday tripleheader in Hearne for Class 5A area playoffs
Rudder vs. College Station Girls Basketball

College Station High School's Aliyah Collins drives the lane against Rudder High School during the second half of the varsity basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (The Eagle/Cassie Stricker)

 Cassie Stricker

The A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams will be part of Class 5A area playoff tripleheader at Hearne High School on Thursday.

The locals, who finished 1-2-3 in 19-5A, will play teams from 18-5A. The College Station Lady Cougars, who won 19-5A, will play 18-5A runner-up Pflugerville Connally at 4 p.m. The Consol Lady Tigers, who were third in 20-5A, will play 18-5A fourth-place finisher Pflugerville Weiss at approximately 6 p.m. The Rudder Lady Rangers, who finished third in 19-5A, will play 18-5A winner Pflugerville Hendrickson in the nightcap.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES/PAIRINGS

CLASS 5A

Bi-district

College Station 69, Caney Creek 17

Rudder 45, Montgomery Lake Creek 44

A&M Consolidated 53, New Caney 39

Area

College Station vs. Pflugerville Connally, 4 p.m. Thursday at Hearne

A&M Consolidated vs. Pflugerville Weiss, 6 p.m. Thursday (approximately) at Hearne

Rudder vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (approximately) at Hearne

CLASS 4A

Bi-district

Navasota 68, Houston Yates 40

Area

Navasota vs. Silsbee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Huffman-Hargrave

CLASS 3A

Bi-district

Anderson-Shiro 68, Danbury 39

Fairfield 89, Cameron 31

Lexington 55, Teague 47

Rogers 42, Franklin 40

Area

Anderson-Shiro vs. Pineywoods Community Academy, Thursday, Stafford

Lexington vs. Troy, TBD

CLASS 2A

Bi-district

Normangee 55, Evadale 54

Iola 41, Hull-Daisetta 30

Hearne 60, Flatonia 54

North Zulch 60, Nordheim 38

Centerville 33, Cayuga 29

Bremond 46, Crawford 29

Martin’s Mill 66, Leon 29

Somerville 46, Deweyville 22

Area

Normangee vs. Schulenburg, 6 p.m. Thursday at Rockdale

Snook vs. Shiner, TBD

Centerville vs. Bremond, TBD

Iola vs. Weimar, TBD

Hearne vs. Somerville, 7 p.m. Friday at College Station

CLASS A

Bi-district

North Zulch 60, Nordheim 38

Dime Box 36, Prairie Lea 29

Area

North Zulch vs. McMullen County,TBD

Dime Box vs. Rocksprings, TBD

