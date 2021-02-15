Local girls basketball teams to be part of Thursday tripleheader in Hearne for Class 5A area playoffs

The A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams will be part of Class 5A area playoff tripleheader at Hearne High School on Thursday.

The locals, who finished 1-2-3 in 19-5A, will play teams from 18-5A. The College Station Lady Cougars, who won 19-5A, will play 18-5A runner-up Pflugerville Connally at 4 p.m. The Consol Lady Tigers, who were third in 20-5A, will play 18-5A fourth-place finisher Pflugerville Weiss at approximately 6 p.m. The Rudder Lady Rangers, who finished third in 19-5A, will play 18-5A winner Pflugerville Hendrickson in the nightcap.