Local girls basketball teams to be part of Thursday tripleheader in Hearne for Class 5A area playoffs

The A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams will be part of Class 5A area playoff tripleheader at Hearne High School on Thursday.
The locals, who finished 1-2-3 in 19-5A, will play teams from 18-5A. The College Station Lady Cougars, who won 19-5A, will play 18-5A runner-up Pflugerville Connally at 4 p.m. The Consol Lady Tigers, who were third in 20-5A, will play 18-5A fourth-place finisher Pflugerville Weiss at approximately 6 p.m. The Rudder Lady Rangers, who finished third in 19-5A, will play 18-5A winner Pflugerville Hendrickson in the nightcap.
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES/PAIRINGS
CLASS 5A
Bi-district
College Station 69, Caney Creek 17
Rudder 45, Montgomery Lake Creek 44
A&M Consolidated 53, New Caney 39
Area
College Station vs. Pflugerville Connally, 4 p.m. Thursday at Hearne
A&M Consolidated vs. Pflugerville Weiss, 6 p.m. Thursday (approximately) at Hearne
Rudder vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (approximately) at Hearne
CLASS 4A
Bi-district
Navasota 68, Houston Yates 40
Area
Navasota vs. Silsbee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Huffman-Hargrave
CLASS 3A
Bi-district
Anderson-Shiro 68, Danbury 39
Fairfield 89, Cameron 31
Lexington 55, Teague 47
Rogers 42, Franklin 40
Area
Anderson-Shiro vs. Pineywoods Community Academy, Thursday, Stafford
Lexington vs. Troy, TBD
CLASS 2A
Bi-district
Normangee 55, Evadale 54
Iola 41, Hull-Daisetta 30
Hearne 60, Flatonia 54
North Zulch 60, Nordheim 38
Centerville 33, Cayuga 29
Bremond 46, Crawford 29
Martin’s Mill 66, Leon 29
Somerville 46, Deweyville 22
Area
Normangee vs. Schulenburg, 6 p.m. Thursday at Rockdale
Snook vs. Shiner, TBD
Centerville vs. Bremond, TBD
Iola vs. Weimar, TBD
Hearne vs. Somerville, 7 p.m. Friday at College Station
CLASS A
Bi-district
North Zulch 60, Nordheim 38
Dime Box 36, Prairie Lea 29
Area
North Zulch vs. McMullen County,TBD
Dime Box vs. Rocksprings, TBD