Local football teams to open playoffs next week
Local football teams to open playoffs next week

The College Station football team will host Sherman in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Cougar Stadium.

The Cougars (9-1, 7-1) wrapped up the regular season with a 70-28 victory over Magnolia West on Friday in District 8-5A Division I play.

Bryan (6-2) will open the 6A Division II playoffs at Cedar Hill (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, while A&M Consolidated (8-2) will play at Longview Pine Tree (8-1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the 5A Division II playoffs.

