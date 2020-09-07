Local 6A, 5A, TAPPS football teams begin practice

After waiting months to get going, it’s now full speed ahead for Bryan-College Station football teams in Class 5A/6A and the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
Monday was the first scheduled day of practices for large schools in the University Interscholastic League, as well as all schools in TAPPS. Local teams started summer conditioning and sport-specific drills with COVID-19 restrictions on June 8, and 1A-4A teams started practices Aug. 3 under guidelines set by the UIL on July 21.
Bryan and A&M Consolidated held their first practices in the morning on Labor Day, while College Station, Rudder and Allen Academy opted for practices in the late afternoon and evening. Brazos Christian and St. Joseph will have their first practices Tuesday afternoon.
Practices looked different from past years. Masks were prevalent and in use during rest periods, and big group gatherings were more spaced than usual. Each player had a personal water jug or bottle.
Logistics aside, coaches and players were just happy to take that first big step in the ramp up to the regular season.
“We’re just ecstatic to have a chance to play,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “Hopefully we can stay healthy and get one game in. The [smaller schools] got one game and now they’ve had two games, so we just want to get to that first game and just kind of get back to normal.”
College Station head coach Steve Huff said the biggest hurdle for the Cougars is getting acclimated to the increased intensity of practices while adding helmets after months of strength and conditioning.
“We’ve done so much work to this point, [the difference] is putting the helmets on,” Huff said. “It’s a little more weight on their bodies finally and running around and seeing what that looks like. I really liked the kids’ attitude. … You’re coming off a holiday and [looking at] how the kids respond to that, and I thought they responded really well.”
Huff reminded his team at the end of practice of the Cougars' quickly-approaching scrimmage against Temple on Sept. 17. College Station also has its season opener against Hutto on Sept. 25. With the regular season opening in a little over two weeks, a truncated preseason schedule with time for only one scrimmage is another challenge teams must tackle.
It’s quite a change of pace for Consol, which under fourth-year head coach Lee Fedora has usually chosen to pass on spring football practices in order to play a second scrimmage in the fall.
“We’re just ready to start getting into [our] scrimmage and real football with full pads,” Fedora said. “The kids are working hard right now and want to start playing.”
Consol will practice in helmets again Tuesday before adding shells Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Tigers will be in full pads after this week.
Consol will scrimmage Killeen Ellison on Sept. 17 and open the season at Waco University on Sept. 24. Bryan and Rudder will scrimmage each other on Sept. 17. The Vikings will open their season against Waller at Merrill Green Stadium, and the Rangers will play at Bastrop, with both games on Sept. 25.
Allen Academy will scrimmage Cedar Park Summit on Sept. 18 and host rival St. Joseph in its Sept. 25 opener.
“Things are just sped up,” Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams said. “We’re under 20 days until we play our first game. When you normally have a month leading up to the first game, you have a little more time to work them into padded practices. We don’t really have that luxury, but the good thing is, we have more depth so we can play more guys to help alleviate those conditioning problems.”
•
NOTES — Monday was the start date for volleyball practices for 5A/6A teams. Volleyball scrimmages will be allowed beginning Friday with competition starting Sept. 14. All other fall sports — cross country, team tennis, swimming — can begin interschool competition on Sept. 7.
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Madisonville v Liberty football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!