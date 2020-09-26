Livingston 21, Madisonville 16

MADISONVILLE — The Livingston Lions held on for a 21-16 nondistrict victory over the Madisonville Mustangs on Friday night at Mustang Stadium.
Madisonville was hampered by turnovers, fumbling the ball inside the Livingston 10-yard in the fourth quarter for its second miscue in the red zone.
The Lions (3-2) will carry a three-game winning streak into District 10-4A Division I play on Oct. 9 at home against Lumberton. Madisonville (2-3) ended nondistict play with a pair of losses and will open 10-4A-II play at home Oct. 9 against Shepherd.
