Libero Sabrina Sustala sets tone for Texas A&M's sweep of Alabama

On the first set point of the opening game Saturday, Texas A&M libero Sabrina Sustala lunged to deflect an Alabama spike that had eyes for the back line. The quick reaction kept the point alive and led to a Lauren Davis kill and A&M’s claim on the opening set.

Scrappy defense from A&M’s back line set the tone throughout and propelled the Aggies to a 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Crimson Tide as they took both matches of the two-match series.

“We were a little flat to start, but that defense sparked us,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “That’s what gets them going. We need to figure that out a little sooner, but I’m proud of them for that grind.”

Sustala had a team-high 19 digs, while Ciera Hecht had 15 and setter Camille Conner added 14.

“[Sustala] was settled in and more comfortable with where she was going with her reads,” Kuhn said. “She’s been solid back there. She communicates well, and I think everyone feeds off her.”

The opening set was neck-and-neck to the finish. The Aggies (8-4) fell behind 24-23 but withstood the first set point with a kill by Conner. Two Alabama errors gave A&M a one-point advantage, which led to Davis’ final point.