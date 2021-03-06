 Skip to main content
Libero Sabrina Sustala sets tone for Texas A&M's sweep of Alabama
On the first set point of the opening game Saturday, Texas A&M libero Sabrina Sustala lunged to deflect an Alabama spike that had eyes for the back line. The quick reaction kept the point alive and led to a Lauren Davis kill and A&M’s claim on the opening set.

Scrappy defense from A&M’s back line set the tone throughout and propelled the Aggies to a 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Crimson Tide as they took both matches of the two-match series.

“We were a little flat to start, but that defense sparked us,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “That’s what gets them going. We need to figure that out a little sooner, but I’m proud of them for that grind.”

Sustala had a team-high 19 digs, while Ciera Hecht had 15 and setter Camille Conner added 14.

“[Sustala] was settled in and more comfortable with where she was going with her reads,” Kuhn said. “She’s been solid back there. She communicates well, and I think everyone feeds off her.”

The opening set was neck-and-neck to the finish. The Aggies (8-4) fell behind 24-23 but withstood the first set point with a kill by Conner. Two Alabama errors gave A&M a one-point advantage, which led to Davis’ final point.

The Aggies mounted a 9-1 run in the middle of the second set, which included three kills by Morgan Christon and two from Claire Jeter, who also had one of her team-high three aces during the run. The Crimson Tide (6-12) never came closer than five points through the remainder of the set as A&M took a 2-0 match lead.

Alabama fought back through the beginning of the third set, taking a 10-9 lead with a 5-0 run that included two aces by Victoria Schmer. But junior middle blocker London Austin-Roark drilled six of her nine kills to push the Aggies to the match victory.

Christon led the Aggie offense with 14 kills and a .279 hit percentage. Middle blocker Mallory Talbert had nine kills, while Austin-Roark posted a team-leading .643 hit percentage.

As a team, the Aggies hit at a .283 clip, up from .232 in the Aggies’ 3-1 win Friday night over the Crimson Tide.

“We talk about their response all the time,” Kuhn said. “I’m proud of them. Last night felt a little different. Today was good. I think the intangibles, the little things, we cleaned it up all around.”

