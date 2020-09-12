Lexington holds off Rockdale for 35-34 victory

LEXINGTON — Lexington stopped a two-point conversion in the final minute of play to give the Eagles a 35-34 victory over the Rockdale Tigers in a hard-fought battle of top 10 teams Friday in nondistrict action.
Rockdale’s Cam’Ron Valdez pulled the Tigers within a point on a 7-yard touchdown run, but Lexington stopped Rockdale quarterback Kobe Mitchell on the conversion try.
Lexington, 3-0 and ranked seventh in Class 3A Division II, was led by Jarred Kerr who accounted for every touchdown as the Eagles never trailed. Kerr rushed for 186 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns. He also completed 3 of 5 passes for 45 yards and two scores, showing why he was offered scholarships by Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Notre Dame after Lexington’s season opener.
Valdez, who has scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Arkansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma State, rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. Mitchell completed 11 of 22 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and interception. Mitchell, replacing three-year starter Jace Robinson who broke his leg in the opener, added 64 yards rushing on 16 carries with two touchdowns.
The Tigers, 2-1 and ranked sixth in 3A-I, pulled to within 35-28 on Mitchell’s 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Lexington failed to pick up a first down, and Rockdale covered 62 yards in eight plays with Valdez rushing for 38 yards.
Kerr’s 12-yard touchdown opened the scoring, and Mitchell tied it with a 29-yard run. The Eagles took a 20-7 lead on Kerr’s 1-yard touchdown run and Caden Huckabay’s 12-yard touchdown catch. Rockdale’s Kesean Raven caught a 15-yard touchdown to cut Lexington’s lead to 20-14 at halftime.
Lexington’s Jeremiah Jackson’s 24-yard touchdown catch opened the second-half scoring, but Valdez answered with a 17-yard touchdown run. Kerr pushed Lexington’s lead to 35-21 after three quarters on a 67-yard run.
The battle of titans had only two turnovers, one by each team. Rockdale had 321 total yards, one more than Lexington.
