Lexington girls basketball team falls to No. 2 Fairfield in regional finals

The Lexington girls basketball team struggled to keep up with No. 2 Fairfield in a 65-29 loss in the Class 3A Region III finals Tuesday night at Viking Gym.
Lexington ends its season at 22-5 overall after finishing second in District 19-3A as the Lady Eagles were seeking their first state tournament appearance. Fairfield advances to the state tournament for the second straight season after winning the 4A state championship last year.
“I know we ended up losing tonight, but that’s a dang good team,,” Lexington coach Andrew Spencer said. “They’re very impressive, and I’m happy with the way we played. It was unfortunate the way it ended, but I thought we played hard. I thought we grew and got better, and that’s the whole point of it all is to get better and I thought we did that.”
It took just five minutes for Fairfield to find its rhythm and begin pulling away.
Lexington traded punches early with the game tied at 6 five minutes into the first quarter, but Fairfield finished the first half on a 32-9 run to take a 38-15 lead into halftime.
Junior Breyunna Dowell and sophomores McKinna and Shadasia Brackens led Fairfield, combining for 57 points.
Seniors Elexus Cooper and Shelby Ray each had nine points to pace Lexington.
“We knew we had to come out and make a statement to start with, and I thought we did that,” Spencer said. “It was unfortunate we weren’t able to carry that and that’s a credit to [Fairfield’s] defense and their ability to play the game of basketball. With their size and athleticism, it’s hard for us to replicate that in practice, so we knew we’d have to get through that.”
Junior guard Ashunti Cooper gave Lexington life to begin the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the left wing on the first possession, but Fairfield followed with a 13-0 run allowed to extend its lead to 51-18 with 4:43 left in the period. Lexington held Fairfield scoreless for the remainder of the quarter but couldn’t find enough offense to get back in the game.
“We came out and we made a play and we weren’t able to make the stops we wanted to get,” Spencer said. “We kind of made some mental errors there, but those are all things that we can fix and a lot of those kids are coming back, so we’ll be able to use this as an opportunity to get better and seize that momentum in that kind of moment for next season.”
Lexington advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2004 and will return eight of its 12 players next season.
“They’ve done something that hasn’t been done in almost 20 years in Lexington and before that even longer,” Spencer said. “That’s the whole thing: believe in the culture, trust the process, trust the system and use this as a building block.”