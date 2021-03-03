Lexington girls basketball team falls to No. 2 Fairfield in regional finals

“We knew we had to come out and make a statement to start with, and I thought we did that,” Spencer said. “It was unfortunate we weren’t able to carry that and that’s a credit to [Fairfield’s] defense and their ability to play the game of basketball. With their size and athleticism, it’s hard for us to replicate that in practice, so we knew we’d have to get through that.”

Junior guard Ashunti Cooper gave Lexington life to begin the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the left wing on the first possession, but Fairfield followed with a 13-0 run allowed to extend its lead to 51-18 with 4:43 left in the period. Lexington held Fairfield scoreless for the remainder of the quarter but couldn’t find enough offense to get back in the game.

“We came out and we made a play and we weren’t able to make the stops we wanted to get,” Spencer said. “We kind of made some mental errors there, but those are all things that we can fix and a lot of those kids are coming back, so we’ll be able to use this as an opportunity to get better and seize that momentum in that kind of moment for next season.”

Lexington advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2004 and will return eight of its 12 players next season.