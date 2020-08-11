Leon volleyball beats Caldwell in season opener

CALDWELL — It was a great night at Hornet Gym, even if Caldwell lost.
High school sports in the Brazos Valley returned Tuesday after a five-month hiatus with a dandy matchup of volleyball powers at Hornet Gym with Leon grabbing a 19-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23 victory. The Class 2A Lady Cougars made just a few less mistakes than their 3A counterparts in a highly competitive match, one that both teams had reasons to be smiling about afterward.
“Oh, my gosh [it’s great to be playing],” Caldwell coach Jane Anne Giese said. “We win or we learn [and] at this point, it’s a learning experience. We’ve got a lot of things that we talked about in the locker room that is our focus, but we walked away with a lot of positives.”
The main positive was just being on the court. This is the first week of UIL game competition since it suspended competition on March 13 because of the coronavirus.
“That’s what I tell them all the time, we’re fortunate [to be playing],” Leon coach Jessica Turner. “And we never know when that might change. So we’re going to enjoy every day and enjoy getting to do what we love.”
Leon and Caldwell kicked off their seasons on a day when the collegiate volleyball players in the Big Ten and Pac-12 had their fall seasons postponed. Other than Leon scoring the first eight points in the third game, it was an even match. Both teams had heavy graduation losses, but showed flashes of why they are ranked second in their respective classes.
Caldwell won the first game by dominating net play late. Elizabeth See teamed up with Kadie Hartman and Addison Reed to help the Lady Hornets turn around a 16-13 deficit. Caldwell had four blocks down the stretch with See involved in all of them.
“We cut down our errors [after that first game],” Turner said. “When you’re not earning their points for them, that really put us behind in the first set. I felt like we did a much better job, making some adjustments, using some things to our advantage.”
The Lady Hornets scored the first four point of the second game with Macy Narro’s pinpoint serving complemented by more strong front-court play. But Leon steadied itself with Allee Pervis leading the way. Pervis had two dinks down the stretch and Lauren Salley added two kills for Leon’s last two points. Caldwell pulled within a point four times down the stretch, but couldn’t tie the match.
The emotion of Salley’s kill to tie the match seemed to carry over into the third game. A kill by Caitlyn Crane and a dink by Pervis got the Lady Cougars rolling and Jordan Robinson had back-to-back serves that weren’t returned. Even a pair of Caldwell timeouts couldn’t slow down Leon which built a 17-4 lead.
But Caldwell, spurred by two good shots by Macy Taylor and encouraged by the crowd pulled within 20-16 on a serve by Reed that wasn’t returned. But Leon’s Emily Sitton stepped up with a kill and Robinson followed with a shot down the line and a block to push the lead back to 23-16. Kaitlyn Kirschner’s block gave Leon the game.
The fifth game was as competitive as the first with 11 ties, the last at 20. Caldwell, which led only 7-6 in the game, allowed Leon to take a 22-20 lead by serving long, then couldn’t return Salley’s serve. Kirschner followed with a kill for a three-point lead that was too much to overcome.
Caldwell had 11 service errors, which proved costly.
“We’ve got to learn to serve aggressively and efficiently and stay in our offense,” Giese said. “I do feel like we came out ready to play. Elizabeth was definitely on fire. Anything we would give her, she took care of. She stopped what they wanted to do [in game one], but they adjusted really well.”
Caldwell, which has to replace four seniors who were earned first-team, all-district honors in 26-4A, is working on chemistry and building confidence, Giese said.
“When we got rattled, I was proud of how we did push back,” Giese said. “We just didn’t lay down.”
See ended with 19 kills, nine blocks and eight digs. Macy Taylor had seven kills as did Aaliyah Massingill. Senior libero Delayni Drgac had 23 digs and was all over the floor.
“This is [Drgac’s] first year to play the position,” Giese said. “I thought she was fantastic.”
Alayna Hart added 19 digs and Narro 13.
Leon, which was the 2A state runner-up to Crawford last year, has to replace five first-team, all-district players. The Lady Cougars, who started two freshmen in middle blocker Kirschner and outside hitter Sitton, got better as a group as the match progressed.
“We know we have a lot of coming together to do,” Turner said. “I felt like we settled down as a group and I felt like that was a big difference.”
Salley had 18 digs, 14 kills and two blocks in a solid effort. Pervis added 10 kills, 16 digs and two blocks, doing a good job against bigger players.
“Lauren Salley is consistent,” Turner said. “She is the one who kind of showed us what was open.”
Robinson, who was the 22-2A setter of the year last season, had 33 assists and 11 digs. Caitlyn Crane had five kills and three blocks; Liz Ortiz had 17 digs and Sitton had 15 digs and three kills.
There were about 175-200 fans at the game, which was below the 50% capacity, according to COVID-19 guidelines. The officials and coaches wore masks and about half the crowd were wearing masks until a Caldwell ISD official walked through the stands late in the first game and reminded fans it was a UIL rule to wear masks, with most complying. Tickets had to be bought before the game to cut down on the interaction between people with no passes honored.
