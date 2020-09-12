Leon tops Somerville, 30-29

JEWETT — Senior Tyson Cornett accounted for 171 yards of offense and scored four touchdowns to help the Leon Cougars hold off the Somerville Yeguas 30-29 on Friday in nondistrict action.
Cornett ran for 98 yards and two TDs on 11 carries and caught five passes for 73 yards and two more scores. Leon senior Jacob Robinson completed 16 of 29 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Caldwell senior Jeremiah Teague ran for 205 yards and two TDs, and senior Lorenzo Vega ran for 99 yards and two TDs. Junior Verkobe Woodberry caught seven passes for 68 yards.
On defense, Leon senior Nicholas Leggett had 20 tackles and forced a fumble, while Cornett had 14 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and interception and a forced fumble. Robinson added 13 tackles and a pass breakup, and junior Tito Gonzalez had 12 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Junior Johnny Legg led Caldwell’s defense with 13 tackles and a forced fumble, while senior Jesus Gomez had nine tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery and senior Austin Horsley had eight.
Leon (2-1) will play at Bruceville-Eddy at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, while Somerville (0-2) will open District 13-2A Division II play at Granger at 7 p.m.
