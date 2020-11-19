Leon can't keep up with No. 4 Timpson in second half of area playoff

Six plays later, Timpson’s Terry Bussey burned the Leon defense on an 85-yard touchdown run.

Leon lunged into Timpson territory on the following possession but had another turnover on downs. Bussey again raced past the Cougars, this time taking a screen pass 56 yards down the left sideline to the end zone, which gave Timpson a 39-14 lead with 6:07 left.

“Those are momentum swings,” Colvert said. “It always comes down to us and our execution, and when we don’t execute, things like that happen.”

Three Timspon turnovers kept Leon in the game in the first half with the Cougars trailing 17-14 at halftime. Although the Cougars took over with good field position each time, they only scored off one of the Bears’ miscues.

Timpson answered each of Leon’s first-half touchdowns with scores, and the Bears took their first lead as time expired in the first half on a 25-yard field goal by Logan Depaepe.

“We were going to have to have some things go our way, and that’s exactly what took place in the first half,” Colvert said. “I thought our kids played well. We gave up one right there at the very end to give them a little bit of momentum.”