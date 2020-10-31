 Skip to main content
Leon 30, Grapeland 8
Leon 30, Grapeland 8

GRAPELAND — Tyson Cornett ran for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and Jacob Robinson threw a pair of first-quarter TD passes to lead Leon past Grapeland 30-8 on Friday in District 11-2A Division I football action.

Robinson hit Logan Noey on a 9-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring then found Tyler Kirschner for a 25-yard TD pass to give the Cougars (6-3, 3-2) a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Cornett added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 3-yard TD run in the third as Leon built a 30-0 lead.

Cornett also led the Cougar defense in tackles with 12. Nicholas Leggett had 11 tackles and two sacks, and Luis Guillen had 10 tackles including one for a loss. Myles Mendoza also had three tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Leon is off next week before opening the playoffs. Grapeland finished its regular season at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in district.

