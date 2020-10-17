Leon 30, Alto 8

ALTO — Jacob Robinson completed 22 of 45 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cougar defense held Alto scoreless until the fourth quarter in a 30-8 victory Friday in District 11-2A Division I play.

Leon’s Tyson Cornett caught seven passes for 106 yards and a TD, and Logan Noey had six catches for 98 yards and two TDs.

On defense, Cornett and Robinson each had 10 tackles including one for a loss, while Luis Guillen had nine tackles and one for a loss, and Nicholas Leggett had eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for a loss.

Leon (5-2, 2-1) will host Groveton for Homecoming next week. Alto fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in district.