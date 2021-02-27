Legends Junior Tour Spring Preview opens at Texas A&M golf course

Katy’s Xing Luo shot a 5-under 66 to lead the Boys 15-18 Division at the Legends Junior Tour Spring Preview on Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Luo has a two-shot lead over four other golfers with the final round set for Sunday.

College Station sophomore Ian Clough is in 71st place at 84.

Austin’s Mimi Burton leads the Girls 12-18 Division with a 2-over 73. The Woodlands’ Avery Blake is second at 74 with two golfers tied for third at 75.

Dallas’ Brooks Simmons shot a 1-over 72 to lead the Boys 14 & Under Division by one shot over two golfers.