 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legends Junior Tour Spring Preview opens at Texas A&M golf course
0 comments

Legends Junior Tour Spring Preview opens at Texas A&M golf course

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Katy’s Xing Luo shot a 5-under 66 to lead the Boys 15-18 Division at the Legends Junior Tour Spring Preview on Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Luo has a two-shot lead over four other golfers with the final round set for Sunday.

College Station sophomore Ian Clough is in 71st place at 84.

Austin’s Mimi Burton leads the Girls 12-18 Division with a 2-over 73. The Woodlands’ Avery Blake is second at 74 with two golfers tied for third at 75.

Dallas’ Brooks Simmons shot a 1-over 72 to lead the Boys 14 & Under Division by one shot over two golfers.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert