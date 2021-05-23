Lee hits homers to set record, help A&M beat Morgan State, but Aggies' season ends in loss to Wichita State

NORMAN, Okla. – The Texas A&M softball team ended the longest losing streak in school history with a 10-3 NCAA tournament victory over Morgan State on Saturday night, but then suffered a season-ending 9-6 loss to the Wichita State Shockers a few hours later.
The Aggies (32-23) were in position in the bottom of the seventh to possibly tie or beat the Shockers after Wichita State ace Bailey Lange walked a batter and hit a batter, but the left-hander rebounded to strike out Haley Lee and Bre Warren grounded into fielder’s choice. The victory sends the 23rd-ranked Shockers (41-12-1) into Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship of the Norman Regionals against the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. Wichita State would have to beat OU (47-2) twice to advance to Super Regionals.
The Shockers, which lost 7-5 to Oklahoma in Saturday’s first game, outslugged the Aggies for the second straight day. Wichita State was 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position, while A&M was only 2 of 12. The Aggies stranded 12 runners.
Lee tried to extend A&M’s season by hitting a trio of home runs on the day. She had two homers against Morgan State, including a grand slam. She added a three-run homer against Wichita State in the fourth that trimmed the Shockers’ lead to 4-3. It was Lee’s 25th of the season, breaking the school record set
By Meagan May in 2010. Lee, who wears No. 25, lined a shot over the left-field fence, making Wichita State starting pitcher Caitlin Bingham pay for walking senior Ashlynn Walls and Makinzy Herzog.
Wichita State answered with two in the fifth, getting RBI doubles from Neleigh Herring and Ryleigh Buck in the fifth to make it 6-3. A&M answered with two in the bottom of the frame, cashing a leadoff walk by sophomore Shaylee Ackerman and a walk to junior Morgan Smith. The Shockers pushed their lead to 8-5 in the sixth, scoring two runs with two outs. A&M got a run back on a bases-loaded walk by senior Dani Elder in the bottom of the seventh, but left the bases loaded.
Wichita State’s Kaylee Huecker hit a solo homer in the seventh to end the scoring.
A&M had eight hits, two each by freshman Rylen Wiggins, Ackerman and Lee. Wichita State had 13 hits with Herring going 4 for 4. Addison Barnard had two-run homer in the third. Both teams had seven walks.
A&M freshman Grace Uribe (7-5) had two solid innings, but gave up three runs in the third and was lifted after Herring singled to start the fourth. Junior right-hander Herzog had a rocky 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits. She walked five and struck out three. Bingham (10-3) was able to last five innings, giving up seven hits, walking five and striking out three. She allowed five earned runs. Lange worked two innings to get her fifth save, striking out four and walking two.
Wichita State, which had lost nine straight to A&M, beat the Aggies 9-7 on Friday. The second game didn't end until 12:19 a.m. Sunday.
The Aggies never trailed in beating Morgan State, ending an eight-game losing streak. Lee’s homers against Morgan State included a grand slam in the sixth. It was the sixth time this season Lee hit at least two homers in a game.
Elder gave the Aggies an early lead with a two-run single in the first, scoring Lee and Ackerman who each had singles. A&M made it 5-0 in the third on Walls’ two-run double.
Lee, who hadn’t hit a homer since May 1, hit a solo shot over the left-center field all in the fourth. The grand slam was to no-doubter to straight-away center-field, hitting the flag pole behind the fence.
Morgan State (24-17), making its first NCAA tournament, scored three runs in the top of the sixth capped by a two-run double by Ellen Ebbers. The Lady Bears, coming off a 19-0 loss to Oklahoma, scored its first run when Kyley Fijalkowski reached on an error and scored on Leah Victor’s double.
A&M senior Kayla Poynter (10-8) pitched 5 2/3 innings to get the victory. She struck out seven with no walks. She gave up only three hits and the three runs were unearned.
A&M had nine hits led by Lee who was 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Ackerman added two hits.