Lee hits homers to set record, help A&M beat Morgan State, but Aggies' season ends in loss to Wichita State

Wichita State answered with two in the fifth, getting RBI doubles from Neleigh Herring and Ryleigh Buck in the fifth to make it 6-3. A&M answered with two in the bottom of the frame, cashing a leadoff walk by sophomore Shaylee Ackerman and a walk to junior Morgan Smith. The Shockers pushed their lead to 8-5 in the sixth, scoring two runs with two outs. A&M got a run back on a bases-loaded walk by senior Dani Elder in the bottom of the seventh, but left the bases loaded.

Wichita State’s Kaylee Huecker hit a solo homer in the seventh to end the scoring.

A&M had eight hits, two each by freshman Rylen Wiggins, Ackerman and Lee. Wichita State had 13 hits with Herring going 4 for 4. Addison Barnard had two-run homer in the third. Both teams had seven walks.

A&M freshman Grace Uribe (7-5) had two solid innings, but gave up three runs in the third and was lifted after Herring singled to start the fourth. Junior right-hander Herzog had a rocky 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits. She walked five and struck out three. Bingham (10-3) was able to last five innings, giving up seven hits, walking five and striking out three. She allowed five earned runs. Lange worked two innings to get her fifth save, striking out four and walking two.