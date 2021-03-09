Leadoff hitters pace Texas A&M baseball team's 7-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Against the Islanders (4-8), the Aggies went 4 for 8 leading off innings, scoring four runs in those frames. Harrison, A&M’s freshman shortstop, reached base three times on two walks and a single, all three of which were followed by Alejo singles.

“Kalae was on base every time in front of me, and having a freshman that can go out there and take really good at-bats and not push for hits and take his walks and be patient at the plate — it’s important for turning a lineup over and getting me up with runners on,” Alejo said.

Blaum has led off for A&M a team-high seven times this season. Batting sixth Tuesday, he worked two walks, singled and scored two runs. He saw 22 pitches over his four plate appearances, including a six-pitch walk to lead off the seventh.

Right fielder Logan Britt, who led off the fifth with a single and added another RBI single in the sixth in a 2 for 4 effort, also has batted leadoff twice this season for A&M (10-4).

Blaum also stole two bases, while Britt and Harrison each stole one.