Leadoff hitters pace Texas A&M baseball team's 7-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Texas A&M center fielder Ray Alejo knows how to work the count and find ways on base as a leadoff hitter, but his position at the top of the batting order isn’t a foregone conclusion with the likes of Bryce Blaum and Kalae Harrison in the lineup.
The Aggies used the experience of three leadoff hitters sprinkled throughout the lineup to spark the offensive machine in a 7-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.
Alejo went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. His only out, a ground ball to shortstop, was an eight-pitch at-bat to open the game as he made Islander starter Cassius Shy work to retire him.
After suffering a pulled hamstring in an 8-7, 10-inning win over Tarleton State on Feb. 24, Alejo returned to the Aggies’ starting lineup in Friday’s series opener against New Mexico State. He is 6 for 10 with four runs, two RBIs and three walks since his return.
“Injuries are hard more mentally than physically,” Alejo said. “I just worked hard with [baseball trainer Casey Meyer] to make sure my hamstrings were back where they needed to be. All the coaches were in the cages there to make sure I was getting my reps in and just showing up to the field every day. Working hard to get better is what I’m shooting for.”
Alejo said he is still cautious with his hamstrings but is feeling healthy.
Against the Islanders (4-8), the Aggies went 4 for 8 leading off innings, scoring four runs in those frames. Harrison, A&M’s freshman shortstop, reached base three times on two walks and a single, all three of which were followed by Alejo singles.
“Kalae was on base every time in front of me, and having a freshman that can go out there and take really good at-bats and not push for hits and take his walks and be patient at the plate — it’s important for turning a lineup over and getting me up with runners on,” Alejo said.
Blaum has led off for A&M a team-high seven times this season. Batting sixth Tuesday, he worked two walks, singled and scored two runs. He saw 22 pitches over his four plate appearances, including a six-pitch walk to lead off the seventh.
Right fielder Logan Britt, who led off the fifth with a single and added another RBI single in the sixth in a 2 for 4 effort, also has batted leadoff twice this season for A&M (10-4).
Blaum also stole two bases, while Britt and Harrison each stole one.
“It’s an ironic statement that speed slows the game down, and it certainly did tonight,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “With those guys on the bases and a threat to run, along with Logan Britt, those guys on the bases can create some trouble, and mistakes happen.”
A&M scored one run in each of the second and third innings before bursting the game open with a three-run fourth. Catcher Taylor Smith collected his first hit of the season in the frame, an RBI double off the wall in left-center. The Aggies added another two runs in the sixth.
Freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer (2-0) made his third start of the season and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. He struggled to find his secondary pitches, particularly a looping curveball, but relied on pitching to contact with low fastballs.
“I’m not sure about what happened tonight,” Dettmer said. “In the bullpen, everything felt great. I just went out there, and that’s how baseball was. It didn’t go my way, but, luckily, I found a way to compete, and the defense played amazing.”
While he had just one strikeout, he faced the minimum in three innings by working ground ball outs, including a double play in the fifth to erase a leadoff walk. Dettmer also worked out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam with a inning-ending ground ball in the second.
A&M senior left-hander Chandler Jozwiak cleaned up the final two outs of the sixth and overall pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts.
Senior transfer Chris Farrell threw a perfect ninth to end the game.
Shy (0-2) took the loss for the Islanders (0-2).
•
NOTES — A&M went 3 for 3 with runners on third and less than two outs and finished Tuesday 6 for 16 with runners in scoring position. ... Alejo and Ty Coleman extended team-leading hitting steaks to four games. ... Harrison has reached base a team-high six consecutive games. ... Since going 5 for 5 on Saturday, A&M hits leader Will Frizzell is on an 0-for-7 skid. The senior has walked twice and still managed two RBIs in that span. ... Jozwiak has struck out six or more batters in his last three appearances spanning 7 2/3 innings. ... A&M returns to Blue Bell Park Wednesday to host Prairie View A&M (0-8). A&M junior lefty Chris Weber (0-0, 4.32 ERA) will make his third start of the season.