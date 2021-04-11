Late homer lifts Alabama over Texas A&M 7-4 for series sweep

Alabama’s Jacob McNairy (1-0) pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for the victory, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts. Chase Lee pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save, striking out two. The four Alabama pitchers didn’t walk a batter, combining for 11 strikeouts — five of them looking.

A&M will play at Texas State on Tuesday before returning to SEC play next weekend at second-ranked Arkansas.

“I just have to be as positive as I can,” Childress said. “That’s the way I was post game. There is nobody more disappointed as the players and they put an awful lot into this and coaches as well. We’ve got a very good team. Ten days ago, we were in a good place mentally as a team and that’s what this game can do. It can rip your heart out. The sooner we can get back to that, the better we’ll be for it.”

•