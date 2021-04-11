Late homer lifts Alabama over Texas A&M 7-4 for series sweep

The reverberating horn of a passing train beyond Blue Bell Park’s right-field wall usually brings smiles for fans making joyful guesses of the train’s number of engines. But Sunday, the horn was the harbinger of another Texas A&M baseball loss, the program’s sixth straight.
Alabama swept the three-game Southeastern Conference series with a 7-4 victory. Crimson Tide designated hitter Owen Diodati hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the seventh. The pitch left Chris Weber’s hand the moment a passing train conductor blasted the horn to cross George Bush Drive.
A&M’s six-game skid is the program’s longest since May of 2008, when it dropped eight. The last SEC team to sweep the Aggies (19-15, 3-9) at Blue Bell Park was Kentucky in 2017.
“That’s what this league will do,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “It’s so unforgiving and leaving the field today, I just told them to remember that feeling going back to the hotel on Thursday a week ago, after we beat Missouri 16-2. We’re the same team.”
A&M is batting .198 during the losing streak with 18 runs batted in. The staff’s earned run average is 6.35 with 24 walks and 14 hit batters.
“It’s not like we can get this one back,” Aggie designated hitter Austin Bost said. “It’s not like we can get the other five back. It’s baseball and you just have to move on.”
A&M seemed to move on quickly from Saturday’s 6-3 loss, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Mikey Hoehner’s RBI single. The Crimson Tide (19-12, 5-7) answered with a three-run third, but the Aggies tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Bost and Brett Minnich’s sacrifice fly.
The teams traded runs in the sixth with A&M’s Ty Coleman trying it at 4 on his fourth home run of the season. Coleman, who had been 2 of 23, had a two-hit day. And Bost was 4 for 4 as the Aggies matched Alabama’s 10 hits, but A&M had only one hit in the final three innings.
“It all falls back on management, managing the pitching staff, and I didn’t do a very good job of that today,” Childress said.
A&M freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer made his first weekend start and he worked methodically through five innings. Alabama had a pair of two-out walks in the third inning, but Dettmer managed to minimize the damage. Dettmer allowed a leadoff walk in the sixth that Alabama cashed with TJ Reeves’ double. Childress said he should have allowed reliever Weber to start the sixth.
“It ended up costing us a run,” Childress said.
Weber finished the sixth and it appeared he would roll through the seventh with two popups and having Alabama’s Peyton Wilson thrown out stealing second. However, after a review, Wilson was called safe, which fueled a three-run inning.
“Obviously, it was a big call,” Childress said. “I did not see it on television. I just saw it on the big screen like everyone else. I was surprised it was overturned, just looking at it from 375 feet away. I haven’t looked at it close and tight. That’s why we have replay. We have the best in the business in the booth and my expectation is that it’s the right call or they wouldn’t have overturned it.”
Childress said he had right-handed reliever Alex Magers ready to face Alabama’s Sam Praytor, but they intentionally walked him so left-handed Weber could pitch to the left-handed Diodati. Praytor was 3 for 11 for the weekend and was hitting .246 for the season with seven home runs. Diodati had been 4 for 10 for the weekend and was hitting .248 for the season with seven homers.
As Weber (1-2) released the 1-0 pitch, the train horn blasted and Diodati looped a towering popup into right that carried into the Alabama bullpen, flipping right fielder Minnich over the short wall.
“I had Alex Magers hot for Praytor for the matchup and decided to pitch around him and let [Weber] face the left-hander and they got it,” Childress said. “At the end of the day, this game falls squarely on my shoulders.”
It was deja vu from Saturday, when Childress said he left reliever Mason Ornelas in too long in the sixth and the right-hander gave up an RBI double to Praytor in a 6-3 loss. A&M senior left-hander Chandler Jozwiak worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings after Weber and Magers got the last out in the ninth.
Alabama’s Jacob McNairy (1-0) pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief for the victory, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts. Chase Lee pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save, striking out two. The four Alabama pitchers didn’t walk a batter, combining for 11 strikeouts — five of them looking.
A&M will play at Texas State on Tuesday before returning to SEC play next weekend at second-ranked Arkansas.
“I just have to be as positive as I can,” Childress said. “That’s the way I was post game. There is nobody more disappointed as the players and they put an awful lot into this and coaches as well. We’ve got a very good team. Ten days ago, we were in a good place mentally as a team and that’s what this game can do. It can rip your heart out. The sooner we can get back to that, the better we’ll be for it.”
•
NOTES — Alabama’s Wilson went 7 for 12 in series and A&M’s Will Frizzell was 6 for 12 with three RBIs and a walk. ... A&M’s eight straight loses in 2008 were to Nebraska (2), Texas-Arlington, Texas (3), Oklahoma and Texas again with the last two games at the Big 12 tournament. .... Bost broke out of a 5-for-25 slump big time, crediting work with assistant coach Chad Caillet in the batting cage who moved the junior away from his pull-happy tendencies. “I was working on sitting back and sitting in the cage with Caillet and working on a different approach,” Bost said. “I was trying to just get back on barrels and it worked.” ... Dettmer allowed four runs on six hits. He walked four and struck out five, throwing 97 pitches. “My curve really wasn’t working in the bullpen and out there,” Dettmer said. “I really couldn’t find it. I just had my change and my fastball, really. Luckily, that got me through some.”